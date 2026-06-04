Soccer

Irish soccer fans – who are you supporting for the World Cup?

The Republic of Ireland won’t be playing in this year’s tournament. Who will you cheer for instead?

World Cup 2026. Illustration: Paul Scott
World Cup 2026 kicks off next Thursday. Illustration: Paul Scott
Thu Jun 04 2026 - 11:121 MIN READ

The Republic of Ireland will not be at the Fifa World Cup 2026, which kicks off next Thursday across Canada, Mexico and the United States. So, if you’re an Irish fan, who will you be supporting instead?

Will you be cheering for the Old Enemy, with the Republic of Ireland’s under-21s star Declan Rice at the heart of the team – and, if not, why not? What about the USA or Iran? Or possibly Cape Verde, featuring Shamrock Rovers’ Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes

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