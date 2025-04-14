Collins Kildare not alone in selling suspect items to unsuspecting shoppers

Buyer beware: Shopping sites on social media platforms are not always what they appear to be. Photograph: Getty Images

Last week we highlighted the woes of a reader called Alison who bought what she thought was a size 10 outfit from a shop she thought was in Kildare only for a size 6 dress to arrive all the way from China.

Poor Alison then had what can best be described as a torturous – and ultimately futile – experience trying to extract a refund from the company that called itself Collins Kildare despite having about as much connection to Kildare – or indeed any Collins – as a wildebeest on the Serengeti.

It turns out that Alison was not alone in having woeful experiences when shopping on sites found on social media platforms that talked up their Irish credentials.

A reader called Kehlan bought something on a site trading under the name Murray-Dublin last summer and was less than pleased when it arrived. She wrote to the company pointing out that it was “not real leather at all ... The quality is very poor and the materials are cheap and look and feel like plastic or some version of synthetics. I wish to return all items. Please provide instructions to do so. They are not as advertised.”

In response she was received a mail from “Emma” in Murray-Dublin who said that while our reader was considering returning the order, Emma had “an exciting alternative that might pique your interest even more! Instead of returning the products and incurring return costs, we’d like to extend a special offer to you. You can keep the products, and as a gesture of appreciation for your purchase, you’ll receive an enticing refund of 20 per cent of the purchase price! This means not only can you enjoy the items you’ve selected, but you’ll also benefit from a significant discount. Choosing this option not only provides financial benefits but also contributes positively to the environment. By avoiding returns, we actively promote sustainability and a greener planet.”

Kehlan said no. She wanted her money back.

Emma was straight back on to her.

“Thank you for reaching out, and we’re sorry to hear that the product didn’t fully meet your expectations. We’re committed to working together to find a solution that suits you and increases your satisfaction. We’ve outlined a few fantastic alternatives for you.”

She was told she could keep her order “and as a gesture of appreciation, we’re pleased to offer you a 30 per cent refund of the purchase price”.

Alternatively she could keep the order and get a “gift card valued at 50 per cent of the purchase amount. With this gift card, you can explore other products in our range and enjoy additional savings on your future purchases.”

Emma told her it was “important to note that choosing either of these options not only benefits you but also supports environmental sustainability by reducing returns. Additionally, given the different warehouses we utilize in Asia, returns from this region can be costly and are best avoided. We hope you find these alternatives appealing and discover an option that aligns with your needs.

“However, we completely understand if you still decide to proceed with returning your order, and we’ll fully support you through that process. Please ensure that the product is unused and in its original packaging. Kindly note that the return shipping costs will be your responsibility as the sender.”

Kehlan said no and asked for information on how to return the unwanted products.

She then sent the package back and included the shipping details and tracking info.

Weeks passed and she heard nothing, so she mailed Emma again.

“Thank you for your message and for keeping us updated on your return shipment. We truly value your communication,” came the response. “We acknowledge that you’re awaiting the refund for your return. We apologize for any delays and inconvenience this may have caused. Upon checking the status of your return shipment, we note that it is still en route to our warehouse. Rest assured, once it arrives and undergoes processing, we will proceed with the refund. Your reimbursement will be promptly issued via the same payment method utilized for your purchase. We sincerely appreciate your understanding and kindly ask for your patience as we ensure that everything is handled accurately.”

Then, at the end of November, Kehlan received something from Emma and her pals in Murray-Dublin. But it wasn’t a refund. Nope, it was the package she had returned in July.

It arrived with a message saying the recipient refused to accept delivery. She emailed Emma to find out what the hell was going on, highlighting “first the hoops Murrays insisted on for returning these goods, the high cost of shipping to China to return these goods and the length of time involved. Now you refuse to accept the return. All so that you do not have to return my money for shoddy merchandise. You should be ashamed of yourselves. Either refund my money or I will pursue legal options against your company. Please at least try to be decent human beings.”

She heard nothing back.

“In the end I did try to pursue a refund through the credit card but unfortunately they said that the transaction had occurred too far back to pursue,” she writes. “This was an upsetting experience and I now refuse to buy from any non-established large conglomerate. Actually, I also chose not to purchase from many large conglomerate for ethical concerns so upshot is I try never to buy anything (except food), because who can actually be trusted.”

We also heard from Ann, who “spotted on Instagram what purported to be a leather goods shop on Grafton St that was closing down – sadly! Big sob story that should’ve raised my antenna, but unfortunately my eye was drawn to a gorgeous tan leather tote-style bag for €40. Again the price should’ve set alarm bells off somewhere, I’m normally a boringly sensible person, but I am a sucker for leather. A bag was quickly ordered. When it arrived, while the style was the same as the photo, it was made from plastic, must definitely not the butter soft leather shown on the website,” she says.

She read our story last week and was struck by “the almost word for word email interaction that Alison had, that I also had with the seller of my plastic bag. I had at least opted to pay through PayPal, so I did get my purchase price back in full. However, that was after spending €22 to send a tracked package to China, which was not refunded. More fool me, as I was refunded by PayPal I needn’t have bothered returning the parcel. However, lesson learned. I’m not sure on whom the joke was in the end because about two months later, the tracked package arrived back with me undelivered.”

Anna was another reader caught by Collins Kildare. “I ordered 2 pairs of linen stretch trousers and on receipt was very disappointed. Same scenario as you described offers of partial refunds etc, however, as I had paid by PayPal I reported the matter to them and got my full refund. I now spend a lot of time commenting and warning people on these so called ‘Irish’ sites that are reluctantly closing down etc etc, so I was delighted to see your article. A very good indicator is to go into their refund policy and you will find mention of the Asian warehouse. As they say once bitten twice shy!”

Then there was Linda, who had “the exact same experience and replies regarding my request for a refund [as Alison] except they were called Aidens Kildare. Lesson learned the hard way!”