‘Kildare’ business with ‘eco-friendly’ warehouse in China leaves Alison with no party dress and no refund

When Alison bought some clothes from a site she thought was based in Kildare for an upcoming wedding she thought she was getting a good deal from a local business but it turned out that everything was not quite as it seemed.

“I saw a dress on Facebook advertised on an Irish page called Collins Kildare and purchased it for my nephew’s upcoming wedding,” she writes. “I ordered and paid for a size 10 dress and measured myself according to their size 10 measurements so as to ensure it was the correct size. ”

She waited several weeks and with no sign of her order she mailed the company pointing out that even though the “order was dispatched from an Irish-based shop to an Irish address on 3rd March. It has not arrived”

In response she got a mail from Anna in the company.

“I understand there might be some confusion regarding our business operations,” Anna said.

“While we are an Irish-owned business, our warehouse is strategically located in Asia. This location allows us to streamline our logistics and provide you with a wider selection of products at competitive prices. Rest assured, we remain committed to delivering your orders efficiently. You can continue to track your shipment using the link provided in our previous communication.”

Then the package arrived.

“What I received was a size 6 at most also the quality was nothing like the picture on their Facebook page.

Alison also sent us some of the correspondence she received from Anna at Collins Kildare.

After she made contact with the company looking for a refund she received their opening salvo.

“Thank you for reaching out to us,” Anna wrote. “We’re sorry to hear that your ordered item(s) did not meet your expectations,” it began.

“We are happy to assist with exchanges or returns within 14 days of receiving your item(s). However, please note that we do not offer a free return service. As mentioned on our website, we operate solely through our central warehouse in China to support our eco-friendly process,” Anna added.

We have no idea how sending a dress from the Kildare company’s central warehouse in China could possibly support its “eco-friendly process” either.

The email had more to say.

“If returning the items is not feasible for you, we offer an alternative: In the interest of reducing CO2 emissions, we encourage customers to keep the items. We will then credit 10 per cent of your total order value to the payment method you have used. You can choose to keep the items or perhaps gift them to friends or family. Please note that for every three orders, we plant a tree to contribute to environmental sustainability,” the email added before concluding that the company appreciated Alison’s “understanding and hope to resolve this matter together promptly. Let us know if you would like to receive the discount on your total order value.”

Alison responded to say she was not delighted by this offer and wanted to return the item that was a good two sizes smaller than advertised and get a full refund.

If you are ever tempted to buy some discounted clothes off a website such as this one, you might remember Alison’s story

Anna countered with another offer.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this matter,” the next mail began. “After consulting with my supervisor, I’m pleased to inform you that we can offer you a 20 per cent partial refund of your total order value. This is an exception we typically do not provide, but we want to ensure you are satisfied with your experience,” the mail said.

“By accepting this offer, you can keep the item(s) without the hassle of returning them to our central warehouse in China. As you may know, our warehouse is located near our factory to minimise environmental impact. Returning items would require international shipping, which can be costly, time-consuming, and contributes to higher CO2 emissions,” it continued.

“We encourage you to consider this option, as it allows you to enjoy the item(s) or even gift them to someone else, all while contributing to our shared goal of reducing environmental impact. Once you confirm, I will process the refund immediately, and you should see the credit in your account within 3-5 business days. I hope this solution meets your needs, Alison. Please let me know how you would like to proceed.”

Alison was not pleased. She asked for the return address and a 100 per cent refund and asked for an Irish phone number for Collins Kildare.

In response she received another email from Anna.

“Thank you for your continued patience as we work to resolve this matter,” it began. “I understand that our previous offers may not have fully met your expectations, and I sincerely apologise for any frustration this may have caused.

“After further consultation with my supervisor, I’m pleased to extend a final offer of a 30 per cent partial refund on your total order value. This is the highest refund we can provide outside of our standard return process,” the mail said and she was encouraged to consider it for the following reasons:

“Convenience: By accepting this offer, you can avoid the hassle of returning the item(s) to our central warehouse in China, which can be both costly and time-consuming.

“Reduced risk: Shipping internationally, especially to China, comes with inherent risks. The responsibility of ensuring that the package arrives safely falls on you as the sender. Insurance could cover this risk, but it would increase your costs.

“Time Savings: Please note that returning items to our warehouse in China can take 3-4 weeks or even longer. We are only able to process your refund once the item(s) have been received at our facility. Opting for the 30 per cent partial refund provides a much quicker resolution, as we can process the refund immediately.

“Immediate Resolution: By choosing the 30 per cent partial refund, you should see the credit back to your original payment method within 3-5 business days, allowing you to keep the item(s) without any additional effort or waiting.”

The email concluded by saying the sender hoped Alison would “agree that this is a fair and favourable solution. You can keep the item(s) and perhaps find use for them or gift them to others, all while avoiding the added cost, time, and risk associated with return shipping. Please confirm if you would like to accept this offer, and I will process the refund right away.”

Alison persisted and asked for her full refund.

“I apologise for any inconvenience you have experienced, and understand that our previous attempts to resolve your concerns have not met your expectations,” the next mail began.

“To address your concerns, we can offer you a full refund. To proceed, you will need to return the item(s) to our facility in China.”

Alison was told to print out and fill in a return form, package the items and ship the package “using a trackable shipping service. The tracking service must cover the entire journey to our warehouse in China. This is important, as it allows us to verify that the package arrives at our warehouse.”

She was further told that once the item was shipped “please provide us with the tracking information and a picture of the shipping label. This will help us track the return and process your refund more efficiently.” Please note, if we are unable to track the package, we will not be able to confirm that it has been received at our warehouse, and therefore, we will not be able to process your refund.”

To data Anna has not got her money back.

We had a look at the website and the people who run it.

“As the visionary behind Collins Kildare, Collins leads the company with a passion for style and quality,” the site tells us. “His sharp eye for fashion ensures that the latest global trends find their way to Kildare, bringing an exceptional touch to every collection.”

The site was – apparently – cofounded by Aoife. She, we are told, has “expertly guided our in-store and online retail operations from the beginning. With a focus on curating the most stylish pieces, she crafts a seamless shopping experience that’s tailored to delight our customers.”

We also found out more about Anna. “With her friendly and professional approach, she’s dedicated to assisting every Collins Kildare customer, making each experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible.”

Then there is Aoibheann she is the “social media specialist [who] expertly manages our online presence on Facebook and Instagram. Her innovative creativity and fresh ideas keep Collins Kildare vibrant and our customers engaged and excited to see what’s next.”

Helpfully, there are images of Collins, Aoife, Anna and Aoibheann on the site and it would appear that they are all double-jobbing as models of some kind and within seconds we found their pictures selling on stock image sites.

We are not sure there is much that can be done for Alison but if you are ever tempted to buy some discounted clothes off a website such as this one – one that has no physical address or Irish phone number and a collection of clearly stock pictures – you might remember her story and save yourself some hassle.