Donald Trump rounds on US journalists at awkward White House press dinner

US president Donald Trump launched into tirades against journalists and critics during an awkward dinner with some of the country’s top media figures on Friday evening.

He addressed a rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner after the original event in April was abruptly ended when a gunman fired shots into the ballroom.

Trump told journalists in a stripped-down event at the Waldorf Astoria, Washington, on Friday that they had “no idea how lucky” they were to have him, saying that they would “be broke” once he exited the political arena.

“There’s not going to be anybody to report on,” the US president said. “Nobody gives a damn about anybody else.”

The hour-long speech – and the muted reception from many in the crowd – was emblematic of the strained relationship between the Trump administration and the US press. Trump has repeatedly derided the media as “fake news” and the “enemy of the people”, has sued some media companies and used the Federal Communications Commission to threaten others.

Just a day before the event, the US department of justice withdrew subpoenas it had issued against the New York Times demanding it hand over phone records of journalists who had reported on the security capabilities of an aircraft donated to Trump by the Qatari government.

Before taking the stage, the US president sat looking stern through the presentation of prizes awarded to journalists for pieces critical of his administration.

One of those who received an award was CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, who has repeatedly clashed with the president.

Trump began his speech with light banter before quickly shifting into rally mode – attacking what he claimed were the mental deficiencies of California governor Gavin Newsom, former president Joe Biden, his 2024 rival Kamala Harris and making jokes about the weight of Illinois governor JB Pritzker and former Republican governor of New Jersey Chris Christie.

He took aim at several journalists in the audience, including Collins.

“But she’s a young, attractive woman. She never smiles,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Kaitlan, do you have a smile?’ Smile.”

He even took a jab at his health secretary Robert F Kennedy jnr, who was sitting in the audience and who once told reporters that he liked picking up roadkill and putting it in his freezer.

“I hope that everyone finally got to enjoy their entire very delicious beef tenderloin, very special beef,” Trump said. “And I want you all to know that Bobby Kennedy, who’s right here personally, ran over the cow in his car. And he cut it up, and he brought it here for you to eat tonight.”

The president then joked that he would run for a third term before putting on a Trump 2028 baseball cap.

“I’m gonna do it – it should be easy, I’m getting very good at running for president. I won three times – did very well the second time by the way, it was a rigged election, but we don’t have to talk about it,” he said.

Trump had previously declined to attend the dinner as US president before this year’s event, complaining about the media’s hostility towards him. But he was a guest in the crowd during Barack Obama’s time in office.

Obama had pilloried Trump during his dinner speech – an attack that the US president said on Friday had not, as some have claimed, inspired him to make a bid for the White House.

“They think that was the evening I decided to run for president. It was not. In fact, I loved the evening. I looked at my wife. I said: ‘Can you believe it? All these people ... all they’re doing is talking about me’.”

While Trump promised he would be back next year, his review of the event appeared as lukewarm as the crowd’s.

“It’s been an interesting evening,” he said towards the end of his speech. “I didn’t really know what to expect, and it’s far worse than I actually thought.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026