Hillary Clinton to testify as Epstein inquiry forces her back into the spotlight

It was January 26th, 1992, and Hillary Clinton was seated on a couch next to her husband, answering probing, personal questions about her marriage after a former local newscaster from Arkansas, Gennifer Flowers, claimed she had a 12-year affair with Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton, then a young governor running for president, did most of the talking in that now-famous 60 Minutes interview. But it was Hillary Clinton’s feisty, defensive response to the crisis that was credited with saving her husband’s campaign and career – and cementing her complicated place in the national consciousness for the next three decades.

“I’m not sitting here, some little woman standing by my man like Tammy Wynette,” said Clinton, wearing her signature headband of that decade and a teal green jacket. “I’m sitting here because I love him, and I respect him, and I honour what he’s been through and what we’ve been through together. And you know, if that’s not enough for people, then heck – don’t vote for him.”

More than 34 years later, Clinton will be back on the proverbial couch today because of her husband, forced to field in-depth, potentially uncomfortable questions that ultimately require her, once again, to answer for her spouse’s actions and relationships.

This time, she is set to appear in Chappaqua, New York, near her home, for a closed-door deposition in front of the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender with whom Bill Clinton once associated.

Clinton will appear for his deposition Friday, becoming the first former president to be compelled to testify in a congressional investigation against his will.

Hillary Clinton’s appearance is notable for different reasons. It will act as a reminder that even after serving eight years in the US Senate and four years as secretary of state, and running for president twice, Clinton is still stuck in the awkward position of answering for her husband.

“For almost the entirety of her married life, she has had to answer questions about her husband’s actions,” said Patti Solis Doyle, a former top aide to Clinton. “She has supported him throughout. There is no reason for her to have to suffer this last indignity. She has nothing to do with it. It is infuriating. She is a global icon, a trailblazer for women. It is heartbreaking that she has to do this.”

Bill Clinton had a relationship with Epstein years before Epstein’s sex crimes conviction. The former president took four trips on Epstein’s private jet in 2002 and 2003 and appears in photographs in the files released by the US justice department. But Hillary Clinton did not. She has said that she “cannot recall ever speaking to Epstein” and that she met Ghislaine Maxwell, his long-time associate, only a few times.

During the period when Bill Clinton was building the Clinton Global Initiative and interacting with Epstein and Maxwell, Hillary Clinton “was busy being a US senator,” said Doyle, who worked for her at the time. “She was not involved.”

James R Comer of Kentucky, the Republican chair of the Oversight Committee, has raised the issue of a nephew of Maxwell’s who worked for. Clinton during her 2008 presidential campaign and then at the State Department. But Clinton’s lawyer has asserted that Clinton never knew that the employee, Alexander Djerassi, was related to Maxwell.

Clinton’s name appears in over 700 files in the Epstein documents, almost all of which are simply news articles about her 2016 presidential campaign that were shared with Epstein.

(In one 2013 exchange with Olivier Colom, a former French diplomat with close ties to Epstein, Colom asks if his friend can arrange a “discreet meeting between Sarko and Hillary Clinton in NY.” Epstein replied that “meetings with Hillary are not easily discreet” and does not appear to have been able to offer any help.)

Still, during a months-long battle with Comer to avoid testifying, Clinton has presented a unified front with her husband. They have relied on the same team of lawyers to speak for both of them. Together, they fought the subpoenas until they capitulated to Comer’s demands and both agreed to sit for the depositions. They did not try to distinguish between their two distinct situations.

“In this instance, they are coming for both, at the same time, for the same baseless reason,” said Philippe Reines, a long-time Clinton adviser. “This isn’t about one Clinton defending the other. It’s about the Clintons being attacked as a unit and fighting back as a unit.”

After decades in public life together, most of it under attack from Republicans, that may be partly a function of muscle memory.

When Bill Clinton was under investigation for a sex scandal involving Monica Lewinsky, then a White House intern, Hillary Clinton defended her husband and dismissed the charges as part of a “vast right-wing conspiracy.” Later, after the House voted to impeach Bill Clinton for perjury and obstruction of justice, Hillary Clinton appeared on the South Lawn with her husband to help him pre-empt calls for his resignation.

David Brock, a long-time enforcer for Democrats who was once a self-described “hired gun” for Republicans, said that Comer was using a decades-old playbook of lumping the two Clintons together for maximum impact.

“The old Clinton scandal machine is revving up again,” Brock said. “Historically speaking, there’s a symbiotic dynamic at work: Sometimes the target is Bill; sometimes it’s Hillary, with the only goal here being harassment and embarrassment. The Republicans must have figured they could get two for one, as they used to say.”

Many House Democrats, however, appeared to see a difference between the two Clintons regarding the Epstein investigation. Just three Democrats on the Oversight Committee voted with Republicans to hold Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for defying its subpoena, compared with nine who voted to hold Bill Clinton in contempt. They continue to be sceptical that there is any good reason to question her.

“I’m not seeing anything to suggest she ought to be a part of this in any way,” Kwesi Mfume, a Democrat, said at a hearing last month, noting that it looked as though the former secretary of state had been included because “we want to dust her up a bit if we get her before this committee.”

Addressing the Epstein matter at the Munich Security Conference last week, Hillary Clinton said that she supported the full release of the documents and that people implicated in crimes should be held accountable.

“I want everybody treated the same way,” she said. “That’s not true for my husband and me.”

She noted that other witnesses had been allowed to submit written statements under oath instead of testifying.

“Why do they want to pull us into this? To divert attention from President Trump,” she said. “This is not complicated.”

