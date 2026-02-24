Savannah Guthrie offers $1 million for tip leading to mother’s return

Television news anchor Savannah Guthrie said on Tuesday that her family is offering up to $1 million for information that leads to finding her mother, Nancy, who was abducted from her home more than three weeks ago.

Guthrie, the host of US TV show Today, made the new offer in a four-minute video posted on Instagram in which she acknowledged that her 84-year-old mother may already be dead, but said the family was holding out hope for a miracle.

If Nancy Guthrie has died, she said, the family still needs to know where she is.

The family is also donating $500,000 to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, a non-profit group that works to find missing children and stop children from being sexually exploited.

The reward of $1 million is in addition to a current FBI reward of $100,000, and both would be paid to anyone offering information that leads to locating Guthrie.

“If you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward,” Guthrie said. “Tell what you know, and help us bring our beloved mom home, so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous homecoming, or celebrate the beautiful, brave and courageous and noble life that she has lived.”

Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home just north of Tucson, Arizona, early in the morning on February 1st – “taken in the dark of night from her bed,” Savannah Guthrie said in the video she posted Tuesday morning.

The FBI and local sheriff’s department have received tens of thousands of tips, but have offered few clues about who might have taken her. The key evidence so far has been 44 seconds of footage from Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera that showed a masked, armed man approaching her door shortly before her abduction.

Savannah Guthrie said she hoped that people would also give their attention to other cases of missing people who are not tied to celebrities like her.

“We are hoping that the attention that has been given to our mom and our family will extend to all the families like ours, who are in need,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.