US Democrats introduce Virginia’s Law alongside Epstein victims

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, along with Jeffrey Epstein survivors and their families, introduces Virginia's Law at the Capitol in Washington DC on Tuesday. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

US Congressional Democrats introduced legislation on ​Tuesday that they said would eliminate the statute of limitations that has shielded sex traffickers such as the late financier Jeffrey ‍Epstein.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and representative Teresa Leger Fernandez announced the proposal alongside Epstein victims and Virginia Giuffre’s family. The ‍proposal – Virginia’s Law – is named after Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, who died by suicide last year.

The Bill’s fate in the Senate and House of Representatives, which are both controlled by Republicans, is unclear.

However, a bipartisan effort was ‌successful last year to compel the US department of justice to release all unclassified files in its Epstein investigation.

“Virginia’s dream was to inspire ⁠and empower survivors to come forward in a world that too often turns away from ‌abuse ​and pushes ‍it into the shadows. She wanted to bring light,” said Sky Roberts, Giuffre’s brother.

A teary-eyed Roberts, speaking at a press conference in the US Capitol, was asked about a photograph that has been made public showing former UK Prince Andrew ⁠with his arm around Giuffre.

Sky Roberts (centre), brother of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, tears up during the press conference in the Capitol on Tuesday. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

“I think he should show up in front of our Congress,” Roberts responded, adding, “He ⁠has a lot of questions he ⁠needs to answer.”

The Democrats’ new Bill would end the statute of limitations for adult victims or their survivors bringing civil suits, which would include many of Epstein’s alleged ‍victims. It broadens victims’ legal recourse in additional ways, including covering applicable sex crimes occurring beyond US soil if a US court has jurisdiction.

Though Epstein died in 2019, transparency and accountability for victims of his abuse have led to oversight investigations and passage of the Epstein files law.

The department said it has released nearly 3.5 million pages of documents, though some files are heavily redacted. Members of US Congress began reviewing unredacted files on Monday.

Schumer has been calling for ‌all the unreleased files, ‌which he said number in the millions, to also be made public.

The House Oversight Committee interviewed Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell virtually on Monday in a private deposition. Maxwell, who ‌was found guilty in 2021 for her role in helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, refused to answer questions. She is ⁠serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Former US president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton are set to testify separately behind closed doors in the committee’s Epstein investigation later this month. – Reuters