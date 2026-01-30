Trump’s cabinet attends premiere of Amazon‑backed documentary ‘Melania’

US president Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump at the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' Melania. Photograph: Alex Wroblewski/AFP/Getty Images

With tensions in Minneapolis still high and a possible US military strike on Iran looming, movers and shakers in the Trump administration took a ‍timeout on Thursday night to attend a lavish event celebrating a big-budget documentary about first lady Melania Trump.

The movie, Melania, was financed at an eyebrow-raising $75 million (€63 million) by Amazon MGM Studios. Amazon’s chairman, Jeff Bezos, also contributed ‍to US president Donald Trump’s inaugural fund earlier this year.

Amazon MGM Studios paid $40 million to license the film and a related docuseries, which is scheduled to be released later this year on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

The first lady is one of the producers of the film, which documents the 20 days leading up to Trump’s 2025 inauguration and the family’s return to the White House.

The studio ‌spent another $35 million promoting and distributing the movie, which will be available in about 25 territories outside North America, according to a person familiar with the matter. This week, promotional ads could be seen in places ⁠such as London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Amazon, along with the film’s director, Brett Ratner, have rejected suggestions that the studio bought and promoted the film to curry ‌favour ​with ‍the administration.

“It wasn’t about getting rich,” Mr Ratner told reporters at Thursday’s premiere at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

“I think the Trumps are wealthy and successful enough,” added Mr Ratner, whose credits as a director include the Rush Hour film series with Jackie Chan.

US first lady Melania Trump speaks to the audience before the premiere of the new documentary film Melania at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

US president Donald Trump with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, right, listen as first lady Melania Trump speaks before the premiere of her movie Melania. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

At the event if the Amazon film deal was to curry favour with him and the White House, Mr Trump said that was fake news. “I’m not involved, ⁠and it was done with my wife.”

A spokesperson for Amazon said: “We licensed the film for one reason and one reason only – because we think customers are going ⁠to love it.”

The film offers rare access ⁠to the deeply private, enigmatic first lady, who has kept a low public profile during her husband’s second term.

The trailer opens on Inauguration Day in January 2025, showing her donning a navy wide-brimmed hat for the ceremony at the US Capitol. It also depicts ‍her role as an adviser to the president, including a moment in which she encourages him to emphasise “peacemaker and unifier” in his inaugural address.

The film’s premiere was attended by top Trump administration officials, including health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, commerce secretary Howard Lutnick and defence secretary Pete Hegseth.

They strode upon a black – not red – carpet in front of a large backdrop emblazoned with the word “MELANIA” in black-and-white letters as flashbulbs popped.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the cabinet’s attendance was seen as obligatory.

Mr Kennedy said the first lady has “largely been misunderstood. She’s a deep person. She’s deeply concerned about our country.”

The documentary opens in about 1,700 theatres in the US and Canada on Friday, following a robust marketing campaign ‌of the kind typically associated with a big ‌Hollywood release, one that included television ads during the NFL playoff games, billboards and a promotional video projected on the exterior of Las Vegas’s Sphere.

Kristy Guevara-Flanagan, head of documentary film at the University of California Los Angeles, said the promotional budget was well above a typical budget for ‌marketing documentary films, which often rely on reviews and word-of-mouth to attract viewers.

“It’s an extremely high budget for promotion of a documentary,” said Ms Guevara-Flanagan. “It really feels like it’s so much in excess it’s like stuffing ⁠it down our throats.”

Box office forecasters predict Melania could bring in as much as $5 million on opening weekend.

“The question is, for opening weekend, ‘How much does Donald Trump’s appeal to the public extend to Melania?” said Daniel Loria, senior vice-president of The Boxoffice Company, a data analytics firm for cinemas. – Bloomberg

