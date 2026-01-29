Altercation between Alex Pretti and agents 11 days before he was killed, videos show

People hold a vigil for Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed by federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis. Photograph: John Locher/AP

Videos emerged on Wednesday of a previous confrontation between Alex Pretti and federal agents, 11 days before the ICU nurse was fatally shot by federal officers in Minneapolis.

About two minutes of video, published on Wednesday by the News Movement, a digital news outlet, shows an incident on January 13th in Minneapolis in which officers appeared to grab Mr Pretti and bring him to the ground during intense community protests against the federal crackdown in the city.

It is unclear what preceded the events caught on camera, but the footage shows Mr Pretti yelling at agents in an unmarked vehicle and kicking the tail light of the car as they move away. Soon after, a heavily armed agent in tactical gear is seen exiting the car and appears to tackle Mr Pretti to the ground while other officers crowd around.

Mr Pretti appeared to break free from the officers soon after, and then stood and remained on the scene as agents left. After Mr Pretti’s coat was pulled off by the officers, the News Movement video shows what appears to be a gun in his waistband. Mr Pretti, who was reported to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun, never touched it during or after the altercation.

A family representative confirmed to the Guardian that it was Mr Pretti in the footage published on Wednesday.

Steve Schleicher, an attorney representing Mr Pretti’s family, said in a statement, “A week before Alex was gunned down in the street – despite posing no threat to anyone – he was violently assaulted by a group of Ice agents. Nothing that happened a full week before could possibly have justified Alex’s killing.”

A representative for the family also said they had been aware of the incident and that Mr Pretti sustained injuries, but did not get medical care.

The Minnesota Star Tribune on Wednesday published a separate bystander video of the same incident, showing officers tackling Mr Pretti. Max Shapiro, a witness who filmed the interaction, told the newspaper: “He got slammed to the ground pretty hard.” The footage ends with Mr Shapiro approaching Mr Pretti and asking if he is OK, with Mr Pretti responding: “I’m OK. Are we all OK? Are we all safe?”

A third video of the incident, posted on YouTube the day it happened, gives a sense of the roiling anger over the immigration enforcement operation under way, with cars honking and people blowing whistles to alert their neighbours to the presence of federal agents.

Mr Pretti and the other protesters confronted federal agents that day just four blocks away from where Renee Good had been killed by an Ice officer the week before.

All of the videos show that during the incident, agents fired tear gas and pepper balls into the crowd as they continued to hold Mr Pretti down. The chaotic footage shows other residents gathering and yelling at the officers in the aftermath.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in an email Wednesday night that they were reviewing the footage.

Sahan Journal, a local outlet that covers immigrant communities, reported from the area that day that a crowd of more than 100 people had gathered to observe and protest following reports of Ice’s presence in the neighbourhood.

Jacob Frey, Minneapolis’s mayor, was asked about the footage at a CNN town hall and responded that he did not consider it relevant to his fatal killing 11 days later.

“I think we should be talking about the circumstances that actually led to the killing and what took place and those circumstances,” the mayor said.

Trump administration officials initially claimed Mr Pretti was “brandishing” a gun on the day that he was killed and intended to “massacre” officers – claims that were contradicted by video that showed him holding a phone, not a gun.

“The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting,” Mr Pretti’s family said in a statement shortly after he was killed. “Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly Ice thugs ... Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man.” – Guardian