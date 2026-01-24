Minneapolis: Man (37) shot dead by immigration agent as Trump says officials ‘inciting insurrection’

Demonstrators and civilians surround a perimeter held by federal agents near the intersection in Minneapolis, where federal law enforcement agents shot a person earlier on Saturday. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

A man shot dead by masked immigration agents in the US city of Minneapolis on Saturday was a 37-year-old resident of the city who is believed to have been an American citizen.

Video circulating on social media shows man being pinned to the ground by federal agents and then shot multiple times as he resists. The man identified by his parents as Alex Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse. The officer who shot the man is an eight-year US Border Patrol veteran, federal officials said.

US president Donald Trump posted a long statement about the shooting on his Truth Social account, in part accusing the city’s mayor and the governor of “inciting insurrection”.

“The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric!” he wrote.

“Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America.

“LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”

A protester is arrested as people gather after Ice agents shot and killed a man in Minneapolis on Saturday. Photograph: Craig Lassig/EPA

Earlier, Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara urged people protesting around the scene to disperse and asked people to stay calm.

“We recognise there is a lot of anger and lot of questions around what has happened but we need people to remain peaceful,” he told a press conference shortly before 6pm Irish time.

He also called for federal agencies operating in the city to act with discipline and humanity.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey directed comments at Mr Trump, telling him to remove the agents from the city before more Americans were hurt or killed.

Contrary to what the president has claimed about arrests and detentions being needed to take violent immigrants off the streets, Mr Frey said it was the arrest operation that was bringing the unrest.

“Just yesterday we saw 15,000 people peacefully protesting in the streets, standing up for their neighbours, not a single broken window,” he said.

“Conversely the masked militarised force and unidentified agents occupying our streets, that is what weakens our country and trust.”

“How many more residents, how many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?”

The state’s governor Tim Walz and ‍two US senators also called for federal agents to leave.

Earlier, Mr Walz posted on X: “I just ⁠spoke with the White House ‌after ​another ‍horrific shooting by federal agents this morning ... This is sickening. ⁠The President must ⁠end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, ‍untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Rachel Sayre, director of the city’s emergency management department, said the ongoing Ice operation has created conditions she had encountered in conflict zones where she worked in Yemen, Haiti, Syria, Iraq and Ukraine.

“A powerful entity is violently and intentionally terrorising people, making them afraid to go outside so they can’t earn a living and kids can’t go to school,” she said.

“Many of our residents, my neighbours, my friends, are ceasing participation in public life, afraid to even to the doctor.”

The US department of homeland security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told the Associated Press in a text message that the person had a firearm with two magazines and that the situation was “evolving”.

The department distributed a photo of a handgun they said was on the person who was shot.

Fedearl agents respond as demonstators gather near the site of where a man was shot by federal agents earlier on Saturday in Minneapolis. Photograph: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty

After the shooting, an angry crowd gathered and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to go home.

One officer responded mockingly as he walked away, telling them: “Boo hoo.” Agents elsewhere shoved a yelling protester into a car.

Protesters dragged rubbish bins from alleyways to block the streets, and people who gathered chanted: “Ice out now”.

“They’re killing my neighbours,” Minneapolis resident Josh Koskie said.

Federal officers wielded batons and deployed flash bangs on the crowd.

The intersection where the shooting took place was blocked off, and Border Patrol agents were on the scene wielding batons.

The shooting came one day after more than 10,000 people took to the frigid streets to protest the presence of the ‌3,000 federal agents who have been ‌ordered to the state by Mr Trump.

Residents have been angered by several incidents, including the killing of US citizen Renee Good by Ice agents earlier this month, the detention of a US citizen who was taken from his ‌home in his underwear, and the detention of schoolchildren, including a 5-year-old boy. – Additional reporting Reuters/AP