Discovery of one million more potential Epstein documents delays further releases

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell aboard a jet, in an undated photo released by the US justice department. Photograph: US justice department via The New York Times

The US justice department has found more than a million ‍more documents potentially tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, delaying a full ‍release for weeks while officials redact details to protect victims, the department said on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump’s administration began releasing files related to criminal investigations of ‌Epstein, the late American financier who was friends with Mr Trump in the 1990s, ⁠to comply with a law passed by Congress last ‌month.

Republicans ​and ‍Democrats in Congress passed the law over Mr Trump’s objections, requiring that all documents be released by December 19th while allowing partial redactions to protect victims.

Releases ⁠so far have contained extensive redactions, angering some Republicans and ⁠doing little to defuse a ⁠scandal threatening the party in advance of the 2026 midterm elections.

In a message shared on social media ‍on Wednesday, the justice department said more than a million additional documents potentially related to Epstein had been uncovered by the FBI and the US attorney’s office in Manhattan, without elaborating on when or how the documents were found.

“We have lawyers working around the clock ‌to review and ‌make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible,” ‌the department said.

“Due to the mass volume of material, this process ⁠may take a few more weeks.” – Reuters