Trump calls off federal agent deployment to San Francisco

Protesters sit in front of a line of US Coast Guard personnel standing guard at the entrance to Coast Guard Island on Thursday in Oakland, California. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Donald Trump will not deploy federal agents to San Francisco, the US president and the California city’s mayor said in separate social media posts on Thursday, a surprising stand-down as Mr Trump pressures Democrat-led cities around the country to step up enforcement against crime and illegal immigration.

San Francisco mayor Daniel Lurie said Mr Trump called him on Wednesday night to tell him he was calling off any plans for a federal deployment. US homeland security secretary Kristi Noem “reaffirmed that direction” in a separate call on Thursday morning, Mr Lurie said in an X post.

“We have work to do, and we would welcome continued partnerships with the FBI, DEA, ATF, and US Attorney to get drugs and drug dealers off our streets, but having the military and militarised immigration enforcement in our city will hinder our recovery,” Mr Lurie said.

“We appreciate that the president understands that we are the global hub for technology, and when San Francisco is strong, our country is strong.”

Mr Trump confirmed the agreement in a post on Truth Social. “I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around,” Mr Trump said. “The people of San Francisco have come together on fighting Crime, especially since we began to take charge of that very nasty subject.”

Mr Trump had indicated San Francisco would be a next stop for National Guard troops he was sending to various US Democratic-led cities, moves that have been challenged in courts.

The San Francisco Chronicle, citing an unnamed source, reported on Wednesday that the Trump administration would send more than 100 federal agents to the city to increase immigration enforcement.

Despite the apparent standdown, a handful of US Border Patrol vehicles arrived at a US Coast Guard base in the Bay Area on Thursday morning and were met with dozens of protesters. Federal agents eventually dispersed the crowd, with protesters saying one person was injured by a projectile and that another had their foot run over.

[ ‘It’s going to be beautiful’: Trump’s plan for a triumphal arch in WashingtonOpens in new window ]

Mr Trump aims to deport record numbers of illegal immigrants in the US, portraying them as criminals and a drain on US communities. Democrats in major US cities have criticised the crackdown, saying it has terrorised law-abiding residents, separated families and hurt businesses.

Mr Trump has long highlighted what he views as rampant crime in San Francisco and had signalled in recent weeks that he would send federal agents there. “We’re going to San Francisco and we’ll make it great,” Mr Trump told Fox News on Sunday. – Reuters