US-Canada relationship no clearer as Mark Carney stands ground through Trump’s latest Oval Office blitz

US President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 6, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

It was his first trip to Washington as Canada’s new prime minister and for Mark Carney, the task could not have been more straightforward: to go to the White House to explain to the United States president why his country is not for sale.

There were good signs, such as the Maple Leaf flag fluttering proudly above Blair House, where the Canadian entourage waited to be summoned. And troubling intimations too, such as the social media post issued by Donald Trump minutes before they were due to meet asking why the US is “subsidising Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year”.

The opening remarks, in the Oval Office, could not have been warmer. Trump complimented “Mark” on his stunning election victory. “I think I was probably the greatest thing that happened to him. But I can’t take full credit. His party was losing by a lot and he ended up winning so I really want to congratulate him. Probably one of the greatest comebacks in the history of politics – maybe even greater than mine.”

Trump assured watching Canadians that they had chosen “a very talented person” to lead them. He riffed on the Houthis promising they would suspend their attacks on US trading ships, and promised an-end-of-week announcement that would be one of the biggest “made in many years”, about “a certain subject, a very important subject”.

“I’m at the edge of my seat,” Carney said when it was his turn to speak, before offering the measured praise that his host was “a transformational president”. The 40-minute Oval Office conversation deepened the fog over Trump’s ultimate tariff intent towards Canada rather than provide clarity for beleaguered companies and workers.

“Friendship” was the chief concession he wanted from Canada. Against that, he was blunt when asked whether there was anything Carney could do to entice him to remove the tariffs imposed on Canada in March and April.

“No. That’s just the way it is.”

Referring to the 25 per cent levy imposed by his administration on foreign-made cars, Trump said: “At a certain point it won’t make economic sense for Canada to build those cars.”

He added: “And we really don’t want Canadian steel. Or Canadian aluminum. Because we want to be able to do it ourselves.”

Many thousands of business owners and workers no doubt listened intently to try to decipher the meaning and future behind these words. As reporters fired questions and Trump continued to hold the floor, there was nothing for Carney to do but, in common with other world leaders who have sat in the same chair, glance around the gilded decor and gold portrait frames on the Oval Office walls as he tried to follow the darting, disparate thoughts of the president as they fluttered like so many birds around the room.

He looked pained when Trump made a veiled criticism of Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s former finance minister who resigned last December over a disagreement with Justin Trudeau over how to deal with the tariff threat. His face showed surprise at the president’s contention that Canada does nothing for the US, given that it buys some US$350 billion (€308 billion) of American goods. And he looked alert – literally moving to the edge of his seat – when Trump was asked about making Canada the 51st US state.

Expressing his continued support for such a move, Trump added: “But it takes two to tango, right? I believe it would be a massive tax cut for the Canadian citizens. Free military, medical care and other things.”

What they wouldn’t have, of course, is Canada. Their country. But still Trump pressed ahead and introduced a new perspective on his art-of-the-deal repertoire as he erased the northern border.

“And it is also a beautiful – I am a real estate developer at heart. When you get rid of that artificially drawn line – somebody drew that line many years ago with like a ruler, just a straight line across the top of the country; when you look at that beautiful formation when it’s together ... I’m a very artistic person and I said, that’s the way it is meant to be. I do feel it is much better for Canada. But we are not going to be discussing that unless somebody wants to discuss it.”

Somebody did. Prime minister Carney.

“If I may ... as you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. We are sitting in one right now. Buckingham Palace that you visited as well. Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign over the last several months, it’s not for sale. It won’t be for sale, ever.”

It could not have been more clearly articulated. Trump appeared to consider all of this thoughtfully. The conversation moved on to trade and tariffs and back to Canada as the 51st.

“Never say never,” Trump said, ignoring the fact that his guest had minutes earlier said “never”.

Then, like old friends, they went to lunch.