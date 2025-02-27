Keir Starmer’s crucial meeting with Donald Trump off to ‘positive start’ in Washington

US president Donald Trump meets with British prime minister Keir Starmer at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Keir Starmer’s crucial meeting with Donald Trump appeared to get off to a positive start on Thursday afternoon in Washington, as the British prime minister handed the US president a letter from King Charles inviting him for an unprecedented second full state visit to the UK.

Mr Trump suggested he would accept the invitation, as he praised the king and the “special” prime minister, who has launched a big diplomatic effort to build a close relationship with the president.

It seemed on Thursday that Mr Starmer’s efforts appeared to be paying off, as Mr Trump suggested he was minded to “go along” with a proposed UK deal to hand the Chagos Islands, where they have a joint military base, back to Mauritius.

Talks between the two leaders were expected to focus on trade, with Britain hoping to swerve and US trade tariffs, and also defence and security, including the future of Ukraine.

Speaking to UK and US reporters in the Oval Office ahead of their formal meeting, Mr Trump said he believed any peace deal struck with Russia over its all-out invasion of Ukraine would hold.

Mr Starmer, meanwhile, said any peace deal needed to be long-lasting, as he praised the president for intervening to create discussions.