Hurricane Milton: Storm crashes into Florida leaving two million without power and warnings for flash floods

Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday, pounding the coast with ferocious winds of more than 160km/h (100m/h) and producing a series of tornadoes around the state.

The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 205km/h as it roared ashore 8.30pm local time near Siesta Key, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

More than two million homes and businesses were without power on Wednesday night in Florida

The storm is bringing a potentially deadly storm surge to much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including densely populated areas such as Tampa, St Petersburg, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

Heavy rains were also likely to cause flooding inland along rivers and lakes as Milton traverses the Florida peninsula as a hurricane, eventually to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.

Hurricane Milton spawned powerful tornadoes across the state that resulted in some loss of life, according to one county sheriff. The tornadoes were reported to have damaged more than 100 structures around the state, and several people were injured, authorities said.

Milton ripped off the roof of Tampa Bay Rays’ stadium, video footage shows

Main Points

Hurricane Milton crashes into Florida with winds of more than 160km/h

Deaths from powerful tornadoes spawned by hurricane

More than two million homes and businesses are without power

Category 3 storm is bringing potentially deadly storm surge to the Gulf Coast

Heavy rains are also likely to cause flooding inland along rivers and lakes

Hurricane Milton spawned at least 19 tornadoes which caused damage in numerous counties, destroying around 125 homes, most of them mobile homes, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

At least two deaths were reported at a retirement community following a suspected tornado in Fort Pierce on the eastern coast of Florida, NBC News reported, citing St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson.

DeSantis said he hoped Tampa Bay, once seen as the potential bull’s eye, could dodge major damage and that the worst of the predicted storm surge could be avoided thanks to the landfall coming before the high tide. Forecasters said seawater could still rise as high as 13 feet (4 meters).

“At this point, it’s too dangerous to evacuate safely, so you have to shelter in place and just hunker down,” DeSantis said upon announcing the landfall - Reuters

After days of warnings, evacuations and preparation, Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida at about 8.30pm local time. The US National Hurricane Centre reports the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 120mph (195 km/h).

Siesta Key is home to 5,500 people about 70 miles (112 kilometres) south of Tampa Bay, which avoided a direct hit.

The Tampa Bay area has not taken a direct hit from a major hurricane in more than a century, but the storm was still bringing a potentially deadly storm surge to much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including densely populated areas such as Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

About 90 minutes after making landfall, Milton was centred about 20 miles (30 kilometres) northeast of Sarasota and had weakened slightly with maximum sustained winds of 110mph (175km/h), becoming a Category 2 storm, the hurricane centre reported.

- Associated Press and PA

Earlier today astronaut Matthew Dominick captured this incredible video of Milton from above:

We flew over Hurricane Milton about 90 minutes ago. Here is the view out the Dragon Endeavour window. Expect lots of images from this window as this is where I’m sleeping while we wait to undock and return to Earth.



Timelapse coming in a separate post.



1/6400 sec, f8, ISO 500 pic.twitter.com/zkhJdTlag7 — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024

Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of Hurricane Milton, which has made landfall in Florida, bringing surging waters that have flooded streets in Fort Myers and Sarasota, Florida. Authorities had warned for days of Milton’s deadly potential, ordering an evacuation of millions of people in coastal areas along west Florida’s Gulf coast vulnerable to a predicted storm surge of up to 15ft.