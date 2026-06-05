International Space Station astronauts told to prepare for evacuation

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station were ordered by Nasa to shelter in their spacecraft and prepare for potential evacuation on Friday as a Russian crew attempts to fix a worsening leak of air on its portion of the orbital laboratory, Nasa said.
The four astronauts of Nasa’s Crew-12 mission on the station - two US astronauts, a French astronaut and Russian cosmonaut - got orders from Nasa mission control to enter their Crew Dragon spacecraft docked to the station and don their spacesuits in case the air leak warrants an emergency evacuation, a Nasa official said. - Reuters