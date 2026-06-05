Russian ⁠crew attempting to fix ‌a ‌worsening ​leak of air on its portion of the ⁠orbital ​laboratory, Nasa said. Photograph: Nasa/AFP/Getty

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station were ​ordered by Nasa to shelter in their spacecraft and prepare for ​potential evacuation on Friday as a Russian ⁠crew attempts to fix ‌a ‌worsening ​leak of air on its portion of the ⁠orbital ​laboratory, Nasa said.

The ​four astronauts of Nasa’s ‌Crew-12 mission on ​the station - two US astronauts, ⁠a French ⁠astronaut ​and Russian cosmonaut - got orders from Nasa mission control to enter their Crew Dragon ‌spacecraft docked to ⁠the station and don their spacesuits in case ‌the air leak warrants an emergency evacuation, ​a Nasa official ​said. - Reuters