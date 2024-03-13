Biden and Trump clinch presidential race rematch most American voters do not want

There was a neat symmetry on Tuesday evening in Joe Biden clinching the Democratic nomination by winning – with no opposition – the Democratic primary in Georgia, one of the most contentious states in the 2020 election.

Just hours later, his adversary Donald Trump was hot on his heels: after winning the Republican primaries in Georgia and Mississippi, the results from Washington State pushed him over the threshold.

A bitter, morally exhausting presidential race between two ageing, returning candidates – a scenario the majority of American voters made clear they do not want – was rendered official.

Both men will have to wait until high summer and the respective conventions for the confetti and the speechifying.

But it said something about the oddly lopsided and thematically exhausting nature of the primaries that a left-field announcement on Tuesday evening by wild card independent candidate Robert Kennedy jnr generated more excitement.

Kennedy jnr announced he was looking at New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, an established folk hero in the gridiron game, as his potential running mate – not news that is likely to thrill Jets fans but at least Rodgers would make for a new face.

Rodgers shares with Kennedy jnr a pronounced scepticism in relation to the Covid vaccines and if he agrees to run with Kennedy – who is also looking at Jesse Ventura, the former governor of Minnesota and wrestling celebrity, as a potential election partner – he could find himself thrust into a new spotlight quickly.

Kennedy needs to select his running mate ahead of deadlines in states that stipulate the requirement of a vice-presidential candidate in order to petition for ballot access. In another week where the current and former presidents sucked up much of the oxygen, the ritzy idea of a Kennedy/Rodgers ticket was a salient reminder of the havoc the 70-year-old Kennedy could yet wreak on the general election as a third-party independent candidate.

Former president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia. Photograph: Nicole Craine/The New York Times

Kennedy’s lingering presence is an intriguing footnote to another day in the election campaign that could justifiably be classified as deeply strange. Much of Tuesday was taken up with the hearing on Capitol Hill during which Democratic and Republican House members grilled former prosecutor Robert Hur on his findings after investigating Trump for mishandling classified documents. Once again, remarks on the mental faculties of both Biden and Trump were bandied around the Capitol building in what was a grim spectacle of mutual points scoring.

President Biden, who will campaign in Wisconsin on Wednesday, issued a statement when Georgia was projected in his favour minutes after voting closed at 7pm. Declaring himself “honoured” to have earned the nomination and noting that the country was making progress, he offered a stark warning.

“Amid this progress we face a sobering reality. Freedom and democracy are at risk here in a way they have not been since the civil war. Donald Trump is running a campaign of resentment, revenge and retribution that threaten the very idea of America. Voters have a choice to make about the very future of this country. Are we going to stand up and defend our democracy or let others tear it down?”

The words seem particularly salient in Georgia, where the 2020 results hinged on just 12,000 voters, out of over five million cast, who edged for Joe Biden over Donald Trump. That narrow defeat led to the allegations of electoral interference by the former president and several associates and the slow build-up to an indictment by the state of Georgia against Donald Trump.

The preamble to that case saw an extraordinary hearing in the Fulton county courthouse to establish whether district attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case over allegations of misconduct revolving around a romantic relationship with the lead prosecutor, whom she hired for the case.

Judge Scott McAfee said in a recent radio interview that he will return his order on that verdict before the end of the week.

“I gave myself a deadline because I knew everyone wanted an answer. And I’ll tell you an order like this takes time to write. There is a lot that I have to go through. I’ve had a rough draft and an outline before I ever heard a rumour that someone wanted to run for this position. So, the result is not going to change because of politics. I am calling it as best I can and the law as I understand it.”

It’s a decision with monumental consequences. If McAfee decides to remove Willis, it will mean assembling a new prosecution team – and would almost certainly put any starting trial date beyond the November election.

And Fulton county will command a laser focus of Democratic and Republican strategists in the months ahead. The knife-edge nature of the 2020 election in Georgia places it as a definite swing-state next November, and Tuesday night’s voting patterns revealed where the floating votes reside.

While Donald Trump took a whopping 84 per cent of the Republican vote in Georgia, former candidate Nikki Haley, whose name was on the ballot, attracted almost 14 per cent – over 67,000 votes. Her numbers remained stubbornly high in Chatham County, flush against the border with South Carolina, and urban counties like Fulton (39 per cent Haley on Tuesday night) and Gwinnett, the once-Republican suburb of Atlanta (23 per cent Haley), mirroring the urban-rural divide that has played out throughout the Republican primaries.

Where those votes fall in November could have the defining say on the outcome of the election.

At 11.11pm (ET), Donald Trump was officially announced as the GOP presidential nominee for the third successive time, confirming an obliteration of the illusions alternative Republican candidates entertained. But for Vermont’s endorsement of Nikki Haley, he would have had a clean sweep.

So begins just the seventh presidential rematch in US history and the first since 1956, when Dwight Eisenhower again defeated Adlai Stevenson II.

And it is only March: the month for the Madness of the college basketball tournament and St Patrick’s Day parades – and unseemly early for the official beginning of a historical election for which, sooner or later, the American public must brace itself.