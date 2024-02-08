US justice department finds Biden took classified materials in 2017 but will not be charged

The US justice department special counsel investigating president Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has released a report concluding he took classified information about the US war in Afghanistan and other national security matters but he will not face criminal charges.

The documents included a handwritten memo to then president Barack Obama in 2009 opposing a planned troop surge in Afghanistan and handwritten notes related to intelligence briefings and national security meetings, the report by special counsel Robert Hur found.

The year-long investigation centred on the improper retention of classified documents by Mr Biden from his time as a senator and as vice-president to Obama.

The release of the report is likely to play into America’s bitterly contested 2024 presidential election, with Republicans poised to jump on any criticism of Mr Biden. Former US president Donald Trump is also being investigated for improperly holding on to classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Sensitive records were found in 2022 and 2023 at Mr Biden’s Delaware home and at a private office that he used between his service in the Obama administration and becoming president.

The investigation came amid a wider justice department probe into classified documents that has led to charges against Mr Trump, who is accused of unlawfully retaining highly classified documents after he left office and refusing to hand them over to federal officials when demanded.

Previously, the White House counsel’s office spokesperson Ian Sams has said it had completed a review of the report and not requested any redactions to its contents. – Guardian