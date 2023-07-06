US Secret Service investigates discovery of cocaine in the White House

A Secret Service Agent walks along the north front of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photograph: Kenny Holston/New York Times

The US Secret Service is examining security video footage and visitor logs as part of an investigation to determine who brought cocaine into the White House. DNA and fingerprint analysis will also be undertaken.

The discovery of a powdered substance in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday led to an evacuation of the building for a time. Laboratory analysis on Wednesday confirmed that the substance found was cocaine.

The Biden administration said an investigation by the Secret Service, which has responsibility for guarding the White House, was now under way.

Concerns were raised at a White House press briefing on Wednesday on whether the deveopment showed that the heavily-guarded building could be vulnerable to a bioterrorist attack involving, for example, anthrax.

Former president Donald Trump, who is running again for the presidency, alleged – without citing evidence – that the drugs were for the use of members of the Biden family.

President Joe Biden and his family were not in Washington at the time the drugs were discovered last Sunday. They left on Friday for Camp David in Maryland and did not return until Tuesday for the July 4th festivities.

The White House said the president had been briefed by his staff on everything about the discovery of the cocaine.

“It is under investigation by the Secret Service. This is in their purview, and so we’re going to allow … the investigation to continue. And we have confidence that the Secret Service will get to the bottom of this”, said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

She said the area where the drugs were found was “a heavily travelled” part of the White House complex, and was an area where visitors on tours of the West Wing as well as staff passed through.

The white powder was found during a routine security sweep of the building on Sunday evening.

The drugs in a small zip-closed bag were reportedly discovered in a small compartment or cubby hole where non-staff members must leave mobile phones or other electronic devices before taking part in tours of the complex.

The White House said there were tours of the building on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. However, it wanted to give the Secret Service space to find out what had happened.

The West Wing is attached to the presidential mansion where Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden live. The wing includes the Oval Office where the president works as well as cabinet rooms and office space for White House officials.

Hundreds of people pass through the West Wing on a regular basis including politicians, political staff and journalists. The bag containing the cocaine will be tested in a federal laboratory for DNA and fingerprints.