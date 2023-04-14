FBI continues to question Air Guardsman over Pentagon leaks

Jack Teixeira, seen in T-shirt and shorts, was taken into custody by armed FBI agents. Photograph: WCVB-TV via AP

The FBI is continuing to question a 21-year-old Air Guardsman as part of an investigation into the recent leak of highly classified US intelligence documents, the latest twist in an embarrassing saga that has raised fresh concerns over the security of government secrets.

Attorney-general Merrick Garland identified the suspect as Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, in a brief statement to reporters on Thursday.

“FBI agents took Teixeira into custody earlier this afternoon without incident,” Mr Garland said.

Mr Teixeira is expected to appear in federal court in Massachusetts this week.

The FBI said in a statement they had arrested him at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts, “for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US government and military documents”.

The arrest comes amid a fast-moving probe into the leak of more than 100 classified documents on social media, which started on the messaging platform Discord. Some were later published on Telegram and Twitter. They largely focus on the war in Ukraine but also include information intercepted by the US from allies including South Korea and Israel.

Pentagon officials first became aware of the documents on April 6th, sending law enforcement officials on a hunt to find the leaker and their motivations.

According to his service record, Mr Teixeira was assigned to Otis Air National Guard Base on Joint Base Cape Cod, where he was responsible for helping to keep the Air Force communication system running. According to the Air Force’s website, his job required a “single scope” background investigation, which is needed for a top-secret clearance.

He was on active duty, meaning he was working full-time. He joined the military in September 2019 and won an Air Force achievement medal in September 2022.

The most recent leak appears to involve fewer materials than the terabytes of information stolen in 2013 by then National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden or the thousands of state department cables published by WikiLeaks beginning in 2010.

But more problematically for US officials, the leaks appear to contain relatively current material with files from February and early March, which relate to helping Ukraine prepare for a critical counteroffensive to try to take back territory from Russia.

After Snowden released documents revealing the US spied on Germany, Brazil and other allies, it had a chilling effect on diplomatic relations. Analysts said the most recent disclosures could also harm bilateral ties, at least for a period.

Thursday’s arrest of a junior enlisted member of the Air National Guard will probably raise questions about how such a low-level military employee could gain access to some of the America’s most sensitive secrets.

A Pentagon spokesperson, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, on Thursday described the leak as “a deliberate criminal act”.

US officials said they were starting to assess the fallout from the leak and trying understand its full extent.

The Pentagon is also conducting a review on who has access to sensitive information and how it is distributed. The defence department has already begun clamping down on who receives daily intelligence briefings as well as the most sensitive information, US officials said on Thursday.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said he had directed an under-secretary of defence to conduct a review of “intelligence access, accountability and control procedures...to prevent this kind of incident from happening again”.

Mr Austin also reminded service members, defence employees and contractors with access to classified information that they had a “solemn legal and moral obligation to safeguard it and to report any suspicious activity or behaviour”.

US president Joe Biden tried to play down the consequences of the leak earlier on Thursday. “I’m concerned that it happened, but there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of great consequence right now,” he said during a visit to Dublin.

While the documents do not contain battle plans for Kyiv’s coming counteroffensive against Russia, they offer a more downbeat picture of the state of Ukrainian forces and their ability to make significant gains on the battlefield in the coming months. - The Financial Times Limited