Three Dutch commandos wounded in US shooting

Three Dutch commandos were wounded in a shooting outside the Hampton Inn, Indianapolis. Image: Google

Three Dutch commandos in the United States for training exercises were wounded in a shooting outside their hotel in Indianapolis on Friday night.

One of them was in critical condition, a statement from the Dutch Defence Ministry said.

The men were in the state of Indiana for training, it said, adding that local police were investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

An Indianapolis police officer told FOX 59 it appeared an altercation took place earlier at a different location from the Hampton Inn in downtown Indianapolis.

"Right now the information we're willing to disclose is that it was not something that occurred inside the hotel," the officer told the news channel. "It was a previous altercation we believe at another location. It did not happen inside the Hampton, the actual occurrence was outside."

Asked who the commandos were training with and whether any US personnel were involved, a Pentagon spokesperson referred questions to local civilian authorities, adding the situation remains under investigation. — Reuters