Police chief fired over Texas school shooting response

School district police chief Pete Arredondo has been fired for his handling of a shooting rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, in May. Photograph: Reuters

The Uvalde, Texas, school board has fired the school district’s police chief for his handling of a shooting rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Pete Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22nd, has come under scathing criticism for his handling of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small town about 129km west of San Antonio.

Nearly 400 officers rushed to the school but waited more than an hour to confront the 18-year-old gunman in a fourth-grade classroom.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Wednesday to fire Pete Arredondo, to the applause of family members of victims who attended.

Mr Arredondo, who led a small police force tasked with patrolling school grounds, had been on unpaid administrative leave since shortly after the May 24th shooting.

Mr Arredondo did not attend the meeting. A written statement from his attorney, George Hyde, was emailed to board members just before the board met. It cited death threats Arredondo has received and what it said was the district’s lack of efforts to provide any protection for him.

Mr Hyde also wrote that the district was in the wrong for dismissing Arredondo, saying it did not carry out any investigation “establishing evidence supporting a decision to terminate” him.

Parents of children killed and wounded in the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a decade had demanded the school board dismiss Mr Arredondo.

He was forced to resign his seat on the Uvalde City Council on July 2nd. Three weeks later, the board was scheduled to decide Mr Arredondo’s fate as the school district police chief, but postponed the meeting due to “process requirements” at the request of his attorney.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Mr Arredondo acted as “incident commander” in charge of law enforcement’s response to the shooting.

DPS officials said 19 officers waited for an hour in a hallway outside adjoining classrooms where the gunman was holed up with his victims before a US Border Patrol-led tactical team finally entered and killed the suspect.

Mr Arredondo, they said, chose not to send officers to confront the suspect sooner, believing the immediate threat to students had abated after an initial burst of gunfire in the classrooms.

Mr Arredondo, who oversaw a six-member police force before he was fired, has said he never considered himself the incident commander and that he did not order police to hold back on storming the suspect’s position. — Reuters