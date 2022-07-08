Joe Biden to sign executive order protecting some abortion access

US president Joe Biden at a virtual meeting last week with governors to discuss efforts to protect access to reproductive healthcare, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, DC. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA

US president Joe Biden is to sign an executive order aimed at protecting access to reproductive rights for women following the supreme court decision to eliminate a federal constitutional right to abortion.

It is understood the president will ask his health chiefs to prepare a report within 30 days on protecting access to medical abortion, emergency healthcare and contraception.

Mr Biden, who condemned the court’s decision as a “tragic error”, is due to speak about the executive order from the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Friday morning.

According to a fact sheet released by the administration, Mr Biden’s order will safeguard access to reproductive healthcare services, including abortion and contraception. This includes access to medication abortions, also known as abortion pills, approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The US attorney general and the White House will also move to convene volunteer lawyers to assist patients, providers and third parties lawfully offering reproductive healthcare services throughout the country.

Such representation could include protecting the right to travel out of state to seek medical care. Biden has vowed to oppose any state or local official who attempts to interfere with women exercising that right.

In addition, the executive order is designed to promote “the safety and security of patients, providers, and clinics”. A how-to guide for consumers will explain steps to ensure they are protecting their personal data on mobile apps amid fears that state officials could try to track and prosecute them.

It comes as Mr Biden has been criticised for failing to push back hard enough.

Earlier this week, a ban on abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy in Florida came into effect after a court order blocking its enforcement was put on hold on Tuesday.

Circuit court judge John Cooper finalised an expected order blocking enforcement of a 15-week ban that took effect on Friday, the Republican-led state promptly appealed, triggering an automatic freeze of his injunction.

Lawyers for the abortion providers in Florida at the ACLU and Center for Reproductive Rights have already vowed to seek reinstatement of the injunction and to get the 15-week ban “blocked for good”.

Florida has long been a destination for women across the southeast seeking to end pregnancies in their second trimester as neighbouring states have strict abortion limits. Previously, Florida permitted abortion up to 24 weeks.

The conservative majority US supreme court’s decision gave states permission to ban abortion and nearly two dozen Republican-led states are now trying to do so, or have done so already. – Additional reporting: Guardian