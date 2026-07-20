Man charged with murder of former MP Ann Widdecombe

Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Devon on July 9th. Photograph: Getty Images

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe. Joshua Kerry, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He was first arrested on suspicion of murder on July 11th, two days after the 78-year-old Reform UK spokeswoman was found dead at her home in Devon.

On July 13th he was additionally arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Frank Ferguson, chief Crown prosecutor, said: “We have decided to prosecute Joshua Kerry for murder following a police investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor, Dartmoor.

“Police enquiries into the defendant’s motives are ongoing, including a potential political or terrorist connection.

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with the police to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court, and we will continue working with them as their investigation progresses.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

Miss Widdecombe was first elected as a Conservative MP in Kent in 1987, and went on to become an MEP for the Brexit Party and then a spokeswoman for Reform UK.

She also found fame outside politics after starring in Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

Tributes were paid to her by figures across the political spectrum after her death, with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood calling her “one of those rare politicians who was bigger than politics”. - PA