Ann Widdecombe was killed in a ‘targeted attack’, police investigating her death say

Ann Widdecombe was found dead in her home in England last week. Photograph: EuropaTV/PA Wire

UK politician Ann Widdecombe was killed in a “targeted attack”, counter-terrorism police investigating her death have said.

The former Brexit Party MEP (78) was found dead at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor, southwest England, last Thursday.

Counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into the former Conservative minister’s death after new evidence came to light, but a senior officer stressed the murder and terror investigations are currently working “in parallel”.

Head of counter terrorism policing, assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor told reporters: “It is clear that this was a targeted attack.

“We are still working to understand the extent of any planning or preparation, and the motivation that sits behind that attack.

“I wouldn’t want to comment on what that motivation was.

“The two investigations are running in parallel,” he added.

“In terms of the preparation and planning, we are aware that there has been some preparation and planning. I don’t want to go into the details of the extent of that at this stage.”

A 28-year-old white British man remains under arrest on suspicion of commission, preparation, or instigation of acts of terrorism, as well as on suspicion of murder, the Taylor said.

Officer have been granted a warrant of further detention meaning the suspect can now be held for questioning for up to seven days under the Terrorism Act, he said.

“There are multiple lines of inquiry that we are pursuing expeditiously, and that includes a number of digital forensic examinations,” the senior officer continued.

“It is important to remember that this is a murder investigation following a brutal attack on a 78-year-old lady in her home.”

Widdecombe’s body was discovered at about 11.40am on Thursday at her remote bungalow. She had sustained serious injuries.

British home secretary Shabana Mahmood told the House of Commons on Monday the suspect was not known to the UK government’s anti-extremism scheme Prevent.

Footage was shared with media outlets, including the Sun newspaper and Sky News, showing a man with no top on being arrested and led away from a house in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Saturday.

Police believe Widdecombe was attacked on Wednesday at about 12.30pm, shortly before she had been due on Channel 5’s Matt Allwright show.

ITV News later published a series of WhatsApp images that appear to show that Widdecombe stopped responding to messages from a TV producer after the approximate time police believe the attack took place that day.

Widdecombe was first elected a Conservative MP in Kent in 1987 and went on to become an MEP for the Brexit Party and then a spokeswoman for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

She also found fame outside politics after starring in Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother. – PA