UK

Two people stabbed in north London’s Jewish area

Police arrest man following attack in Golders Green, according to Jewish organisation

Police attend the scene where two people were stabbed in the Golders Green area of London. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images
Police attend the scene where two people were stabbed in the Golders Green area of London. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images
Wed Apr 29 2026 - 13:082 MIN READ

British ‌police arrested a man after two people were stabbed in an area of north London with a ​large Jewish population, a community organisation said on Wednesday, amid a recent spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the capital.

The Jewish organisation, Shomrim, said on X that a man was seen running ​with a knife in Golders Green and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public, ⁠before its officers detained him.

Police used a taser to stop him, the ‌group ‌added. ​London’s Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. British prime minister Keir Starmer told the House of ⁠Commons the incident was “deeply concerning”.

Pictures ​from the scene posted online showed ​the emergency services standing over what appeared to be a victim lying on ‌the street. Shomrim said that the ​two victims stabbed were being treated.

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Burnt out ambulances in Golders Green following an attack in March. Photograph:Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images
Burnt out ambulances in Golders Green following an attack in March. Photograph:Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

Over the last month, London ⁠police have arrested more than two ⁠dozen people ​as part of investigations into attacks on Jewish-linked premises, including the torching of ambulances, and attempted arson attacks on synagogues.

Police said they were investigating possible Iranian links to some of the incidents, and pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya has claimed some of the latest attacks on social media.

Officials have warned recently that Iran has sought to ‌use criminal proxies to carry ⁠out hostile activity in the UK.

That warning comes at a time when anti-Semitic attacks have been rising in Britain, since the ‌October 2023 Hamas assault on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

The most severe anti-Semitic ​incident last year was the Manchester attack which killed ​two Jewish worshippers during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. – Reuters

Britain's Jewish communities on high alert following Manchester synagogue attack ]

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