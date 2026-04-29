Police attend the scene where two people were stabbed in the Golders Green area of London. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

British ‌police arrested a man after two people were stabbed in an area of north London with a ​large Jewish population, a community organisation said on Wednesday, amid a recent spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the capital.

The Jewish organisation, Shomrim, said on X that a man was seen running ​with a knife in Golders Green and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public, ⁠before its officers detained him.

Police used a taser to stop him, the ‌group ‌added. ​London’s Metropolitan Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. British prime minister Keir Starmer told the House of ⁠Commons the incident was “deeply concerning”.

Pictures ​from the scene posted online showed ​the emergency services standing over what appeared to be a victim lying on ‌the street. Shomrim said that the ​two victims stabbed were being treated.

Burnt out ambulances in Golders Green following an attack in March. Photograph:Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

Over the last month, London ⁠police have arrested more than two ⁠dozen people ​as part of investigations into attacks on Jewish-linked premises, including the torching of ambulances, and attempted arson attacks on synagogues.

Police said they were investigating possible Iranian links to some of the incidents, and pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya has claimed some of the latest attacks on social media.

Officials have warned recently that Iran has sought to ‌use criminal proxies to carry ⁠out hostile activity in the UK.

That warning comes at a time when anti-Semitic attacks have been rising in Britain, since the ‌October 2023 Hamas assault on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.

The most severe anti-Semitic ​incident last year was the Manchester attack which killed ​two Jewish worshippers during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. – Reuters

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