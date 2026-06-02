UK police facing backlash over death of student (18) who was handcuffed while dying

Henry Nowak's father said his death should not be 'used to create further division, hatred or tension'. Photograph: Hampshire Police/PA Wire

British police faced a national backlash on Tuesday ‌over the inflammatory case of an 18-year-old student who was handcuffed as he lay dying from stab wounds after his killer falsely alleged a racist attack.

Henry Nowak died after the ​knife attack in the southern England city of Southampton last December. His killer Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, having lied to police at the time that Nowak had assaulted him.

In police bodycam footage, Nowak is seen lying on the street saying “I’ve been stabbed” and “I can’t breathe” while an officer responds “I don’t ​think you have, mate”.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer said there were “serious questions” to answer, including how “allegations of racism informed or fed into the decision-making in that particular case.

“It is impossible to watch that ⁠footage and not appreciate that those questions absolutely have to be answered,” Starmer told reporters.

Judge William Mousley acknowledged in court on Monday ‌that the ‌case ​had stirred racial tension across Britain.

Nigel Farage, whose anti-immigration Reform UK party leads opinion polls, said it was an example of the rights of ethnic minorities trumping those of white British people.

“The fear of being called racist ⁠was greater than dealing with Henry Nowak’s murder,” he said ​in a statement.

“We should respond to this with pure cold rage.”

A protest on Tuesday evening outside the Southampton police station drew a few hundred people chanting “I can’t breathe”, including anti-immigrant activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – also known as Tommy Robinson. Other protests have been ‌advertised for this week.

Demonstrators protest outside Southampton Central Police Station in England, on Tuesday. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty

Digwa stabbed Nowak with a ​knife he said he was permitted to carry due to exemptions for Sikhs to have ceremonial daggers.

When the police arrived, Digwa said ⁠his turban had been knocked off and he had an injury ⁠to his eye. Nowak’s family called ​his treatment by police “inhumane and degrading” but in a statement outside court, his father said his death should not be “used to create further division, hatred or tension”.

That was echoed by Britain’s interior minister, Shabana Mahmood, who told parliament on Tuesday that everyone was equal before the law and urged calm during an investigation.

She said the case had brought unacceptable threats against police officers and that inflammatory commentary was making a dreadful situation worse.

“We must condemn those who seek personal political profit from tragedy,” she said.

Mahmood added that for public services, the only consideration they should weigh is the risk a person poses, not race or religion.

Referencing previous efforts to tackle racism in ‌policing, she said: “Whatever changes are made, ⁠it is important that nobody over-corrects or course-corrects such that all of us as citizens are no longer equal before the law.”

Farage sought to draw parallels with the 2020 killing of George Floyd in the US which sparked the Black Lives ‌Matter movement. Floyd had said “I can’t breathe” as a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Nowak died shortly after being handcuffed by police. Once they realised he ​was injured, they uncuffed him and started CPR.

The police force, Hampshire Police, has apologised.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, the force said one of the officers involved ​in the arrest had resigned, while three others were being treated as witnesses in the investigation.

A spokesperson for ​the UK attorney general’s office said it had received multiple requests to consider raising Digwa’s 21-year minimum sentence, adding that law officers have 28 days from sentencing to make a decision on any changes. – Reuters