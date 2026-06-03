Man accused of murdering woman in Galway further remanded in custody

A man charged with murdering a woman near Clifden, Co Galway, last week has been further remanded in custody pending the receipt of instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The body of Masoumeh Jafri Manojan, an Iranian national also known as Masuma Sohrabi, was discovered last Thursday at Waterloo Bridge in Clifden, near the International Protection Accommodation Service centre where she lived.

Ali Sohrabi (35), of no fixed abode, was charged with the 31-year-old’s murder on Saturday. He appeared before Galway District Court on Wednesday via video-link from Castlerea Prison.

Sgt Christy Browne made an application to Judge Michael Connellan to remand Sohrabi in custody to appear before the court again on June 17th. He said directions from the DPP were being awaited.

The body of Masoumeh Jafri Manojan, an Iranian national also known as Masuma Sohrabi, was discovered last Thursday at Waterloo Bridge in Clifden. Photograph: RTÉ

Defence solicitor Cathy McDarby said she had no objection to the application. The proceedings were translated into Persian for the accused by an interpreter.

Det Sgt Frank Hand, of Oranmore Garda station, told a special court sitting on Saturday that he arrested Sohrabi at the Garda’s North West Regional Headquarters in Murrough at 7.45pm on Saturday.

The court heard the accused said “no” when the charge of murder contrary to common law was put to him.

According to the charge sheet, the offence occurred at Couravoughil, Clifden, on dates unknown between May 27th and 28th.

Judge Fiona Lydon ordered that the accused receive all appropriate psychiatric and medical assistance while in custody. There was no application for bail.