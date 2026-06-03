EU plans energy standards for data centres amid concerns over soaring power use

The European Commission said it would develop minimum performance standards for both new ⁠and existing data centres, with a “needs assessment” due by 2027. Photograph: iStock

The European ‌Union will develop minimum energy-efficiency standards for data centres, it said on Wednesday, as concerns grow over their rapidly ​rising power use. EU data centre capacity is expected to more than double in the coming years, reaching 28 gigawatts by 2030 from 12GW last year. That expansion will lift their share of EU ​electricity consumption beyond the current 2.5 per cent.

The European Commission said it would develop minimum performance standards for both new ⁠and existing data centres, with a “needs assessment” due by 2027.

Data centres underpin ‌digital ‌services ​and are driving the surge in computing and AI. But their heavy energy use risks slowing Europe’s clean energy transition – if fossil ⁠fuel plants are kept running longer ​or new ones are built to meet ​demand – and could push up power costs as grids come under strain.

In Ireland, they accounted for 22 per cent of all energy consumed in the State in 2024, more than all urban households in the country.

“If not tackled ‌at EU level now, these challenges ​could grow considerably and become harder to solve in the coming years, as the ⁠energy consumption of the sector is ⁠expected to increase further,” ​the Commission said. Data centres are expected to drive 20 per cent of growth in electricity demand in advanced economies by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. The EU is also working on a sustainability label for data centres, covering criteria including water use and clean energy supply, which large facilities would have to make public.

That proposal, expected on Wednesday, has been delayed. Officials told Reuters ‌the Commission is still ⁠debating issues including how to assess data centres powered by nuclear energy. A Commission spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The plans ‌are part of a broader EU tech package aimed at boosting domestic cloud and AI capacity and ​reducing reliance on Big Tech. Other measures include using generative ​AI to speed up permitting for new energy projects and funding AI tools to help manage Europe’s power grid. – Reuters