EU criticised over ‘changing the goalposts’ in reset talks with UK

The European Union appears to be doing better than Britain from the EU-UK “reset” in relations that began last year, according to a report from a Westminster committee.

The House of Commons foreign affairs committee criticised the UK government for being too vague about its aims and objectives at the Lancaster House summit in London last May. It warned Keir Starmer’s Labour government not to repeat this mistake in the run-up to the return summit expected to happen before the summer in Brussels.

“The EU has achieved more concrete progress towards their most pressing demands than the UK,” said the powerful committee in a report on the reset. It also criticised the UK government for not putting in place the proper structures between various Whitehall departments to negotiate effectively with the EU.

“The [UK] government’s reset is languishing, suffering from a lack of direction, definition and drive. It feels as though we are on a journey with no clear destination,” said Emily Thornberry, the Labour MP who chairs the committee.

She was also critical of the EU for “changing the goalposts” in negotiations since the Lancaster House agreement, by demanding that Britain pay towards the economic development of lower-income EU countries. Other non-EU states that are closely aligned with the bloc, such as Norway and Switzerland, make similar payments.

Thornberry also criticised the EU for putting an “exorbitant” price tag on the UK’s participation in a loan scheme for investment in defence, the Security Action for Europe (Safe) scheme. It has been reported that the bloc wants the UK to pay up to €6 billion to access the fund.

“Despite setbacks, the [UK] government must keep pushing. Fortune favours the bold and showing ambition now will reap rewards later,” said Thornberry.

The report welcomed efforts by the EU and UK to cut trade friction between Britain and Northern Ireland due to the Windsor Framework, which was negotiated with the previous Tory government in 2023. It also welcomed progress on a deal for Gibraltar.

It was, however, critical of the UK government for agreeing to give EU countries access to UK fishing waters for a further 12 years, suggesting this was too long.

The committee also suggested the EU should exempt the UK from European steel tariffs. It also expressed “concern” about reports the UK could have to pay the EU compensation if it exited a proposed sanitary and phytosanitary agri-food agreement.

The MPs also said it was “extremely regrettable” that EU states could not agree a united position that would have allowed the seizure of frozen Russian assets in the bloc, which could be used to fund Ukraine’s war effort.

“Russia will need to pay reparations to account for the damage it has inflicted. It remains imperative that a way is found to deploy the Kremlin’s sovereign assets in support of Ukraine,” it said.