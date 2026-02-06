UK police search properties in investigation into Mandelson over Epstein ties

Empty flat-pack boxes are taken into the home of Peter Mandelson in north west London. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire

British ​police searched two addresses linked to Peter Mandelson in their investigation into misconduct in public office, they said ‍on Friday, following reports about the close ties between the former ambassador and late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Reports ‍about the extent of Mandelson’s links to Epstein have prompted criticism of British prime minister Keir Starmer’s move to appoint him ambassador to the United States in 2024. Starmer apologised on Thursday for the ‌decision.

Files released by the US justice department last week included emails suggesting Mandelson had leaked government documents to Epstein ⁠and Epstein had made payments to Mandelson and his then-partner, now husband.

On Friday, ‌ ​police ‍said they were carrying out search warrants at two addresses, one in Wiltshire in southern England, and another in Camden in London.

Starmer’s promise to release documents related to ⁠Mandelson hinges on the investigation, as police ⁠have asked the government not to release some files over concerns that the investigation could be undermined.

Starmer fired Mandelson last September, but the ‍new revelations have prompted his opponents and even those in his own party to question his judgment. With polls suggesting Starmer is already unpopular with the British public, some politicians say his position is under threat.

Police began their investigation on Tuesday following the receipt of reports alleging misconduct in public office, including a referral from the government.

Mandelson, who resigned from Starmer’s Labour Party on Sunday and quit his ‌position in parliament’s upper ‌chamber on Tuesday, has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Following the announcement of the investigation into Mandelson, the government has said it stood “ready to ‌provide whatever support and assistance the police need”.

The newly released emails suggest that in 2009, Mandelson sent Epstein ⁠a memo written for then UK prime minister Gordon Brown about possible UK asset sales and tax changes, and in 2010 gave Epstein advance notice of a €500 billion bailout by the European Union. – Reuters