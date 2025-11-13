BBC apologises to Trump over speech edit and rejects compensation claim

The BBC has apologised to Donald Trump for editing a speech to make it look like he had advocated violence in 2021. Photograph: Andy Rain/BBC

The BBC has apologised to Donald Trump for editing a speech to make it look like he had advocated violence but rejected the president’s demand for compensation.

Mr Trump threatened legal action against the BBC for its editing of a speech he made in 2021, on the day his supporters overran the Capitol Building in Washington.

The BBC admitted on Monday that the editing of the speech was an “error of judgment”.

Mr Trump’s lawyers said the BBC must retract its documentary by November 14th or face a lawsuit for “no less” than $1 billion, in a letter sent on Sunday.

The revelation about the speech and wider criticism of BBC News has plunged the broadcaster into crisis, resulting in the resignation of its top two bosses, director general Tim Davieand chief executive of news Deborah Turness, on Sunday.

The broadcaster said in a statement it would not show the programme again.

“While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim,” the BBC said. – Reuters

