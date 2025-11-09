BBC director general Tim Davie resigns following criticism over Trump documentary edit

BBC director general Tim Davie has resigned from the BBC, the corporation has announced. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/ PA Wire

The director general of the BBC, Tim Davie, and the chief executive of news, Deborah Turness, have resigned following criticism over bias at the corporation, including in the way it edited a speech by US president Donald Trump.

The BBC has been embroiled in a spate of allegations that it had failed to maintain political neutrality in its reporting, including in its coverage of Trump, the Israel-Hamas war and over trans issues.

In the most recent controversy, the Daily Telegraph had reported for days on an internal document produced by a former BBC adviser on standards who had listed a raft of errors, including in the way a speech by Trump on January 6th, 2001, was edited.

The document suggested the flagship Panorama programme had edited two parts of Trump’s speech together so he appeared to encourage the Capitol Hill riots of January 2021.

Chief executive of BBC News and current affairs Deborah Turness has resigned. Photograph: Danny Lawson/ PA

“This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the Chair and Board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days,” Mr Davie said in a statement.

“I have been reflecting on the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times, combined with the fact that I want to give a successor time to help shape the Charter plans they will be delivering.”

Trump in the BBC documentary was shown telling his supporters that “we’re going to walk down to the Capitol” and that they would “fight like hell”, a comment he made in a different part of his speech.

