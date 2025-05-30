Former marine charged with seven offences after car driven into crowd during Liverpool FC victory parade

Forensics officers at the scene on Water Street in Liverpool where a car ploughed in to crowds that had gathered on Monday to watch Liverpool's Premier League trophy parade. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

A former British Royal Marine has been remanded in custody after appearing in court accused of driving into and injuring fans at a Liverpool football club Premier League victory parade.

Paul Doyle (53) appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday charged with multiple offences including wounding and causing grievous bodily harm to six victims, including two children.

At least 79 people were injured when a Ford Galaxy was driven into a crowd at the end of title celebrations enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people in Liverpool city centre on bank holiday Monday.

The injured were aged from nine to 78, police said, and about 50 of them needed hospital treatment. Seven remained in hospital on Thursday night.

Mr Doyle, from the West Derby area of Liverpool, is accused of seven charges including two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

The charges relate to six victims. Two charges, wounding and attempted grievous bodily harm, relate to one child.

The suspect, who has been in police custody since his arrest on Monday, appeared briefly at the court on Friday before being told his case would be sent forward to the crown court.

The married father of three spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth. H

Mr Doyle’s LinkedIn profile says he was a Royal Marine commando between 1990 and 1994 before working in IT and cybersecurity. The university graduate claims to have worked previously for an NHS trust and a wealth management firm.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday it would keep the charges against Mr Doyle under review “as the investigation progresses”.

Assistant chief constable Jenny Sims, of Merseyside police, said the force was “determined to gather as much evidence as possible” and that detectives were analysing volumes of CCTV footage, dashcam material, and police body-worn video.

Sims said: “I fully understand how this incident has left us all shocked and saddened, and I know many will continue to have concerns and questions. Our detectives are working tirelessly, with diligence and professionalism, to seek the answers to all those questions. When we are able to, we will provide further information.”

She added: “We know Monday’s shocking scenes reverberated around the city of Liverpool, and the entire country, on what should have been a day of celebration for hundreds of thousands of Liverpool FC supporters. Our thoughts remain with all those affected.”