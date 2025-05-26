Man arrested after car hits pedestrians during Liverpool title parade

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic incident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A man has been detained after a car collided with pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

Emergency services descended on Water Street near the Liver Building after Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm on Monday with reports of the incident.

The car stopped at the scene and a man was detained.

An unknown number of people were injured, with images capturing one person being taken away on a stretcher and a man walking with his arm around a police officer for support.

Footage showed police cordons in place around the heavily littered road, with a large police presence, ambulances and a fire engine also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

A spokesman for Liverpool City Council said: “We are currently liaising with Merseyside Police regarding an incident on Water Street in the city centre.”

Police at the scene of an incident in Water Street in Liverpool. Photograph: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool FC sealed the title last month with four games to spare and ended the season with a 10-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.

They lifted the trophy after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday.

During the celebrations earlier on Monday, the players and staff waved to the crowd from an open-top bus with the words ‘Ours. Again.’ emblazoned on the side, as red flares were lit along the route, running from Allerton Maze to Blundell Street.

Liverpool City councillor John Hughes estimated in excess of one million people were attending, beating the 750,000 present for the 2019 Champions League parade.

Hundreds ignored police advice not to climb on structures – or adhere to the ‘no pyro’ request – as every vantage point, ranging from multi-storey car parks, scaffolding, rooftops, on top of petrol stations, traffic lights and lamp posts, was taken.