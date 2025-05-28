Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate to face 21 charges in UK

Influencers Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan, will face charges in the UK. Photograph: AP/Vadim Ghirda

UK prosecutors have confirmed they have authorised 21 charges against influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

Andrew Tate (38) faces 10 charges including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain; charges connected to three alleged victims.

Tristan Tate (36) faces 11 charges including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking; charges connected to one alleged victim.

The two British-Americans are under investigation in Romania, facing a number of charges, which they deny.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have authorised charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offences including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution and actual bodily harm against three women.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire police.

“A European arrest warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate.

“However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendants have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

An international arrest warrant was issued by Bedfordshire police for the siblings over allegations dating back to between 2012 and 2015, which they deny.

They are already facing prosecution in Romania over allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

The pair are due to be extradited to the UK after the conclusion of proceedings in Romania.

Andrew Tate is also being sued by four other women after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute in 2019. He has denied the allegations.

Lawyer Matt Jury, representing several alleged British victims of Andrew Tate, said: “We welcome the clarity from the Crown Prosecution Service that our authorities are working to ensure the Tates face justice here in the UK – they cannot be allowed to escape extradition.

“At the same time, we ask once more that CPS admit its mistake in failing to prosecute Tate when he lived in the UK and finally charge him for the rape and assault of the other three women, our clients, who originally filed criminal complaints against him as long ago as 2014 but were failed by the system. They deserve justice, too.”

The allegations were subject to a Hertfordshire police investigation, which was closed in 2019.

The Tates are the sons of an American chess master, who also served in the US air force as a sergeant, and a British catering assistant. The brothers were raised on an estate in Luton, Bedfordshire.

Andrew Tate is a former professional kickboxer who has amassed more than 10 million followers on X, sharing his lifestyle of supercars, expensive watches and private jets.

He runs an online academy where he says he teaches young men how to get rich and attract women. - Guardian