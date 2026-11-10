UK arrests US army member suspected of helping Russia

The 41-year-old man was arrested near ​the city of Gloucester, west England, on Tuesday and ⁠remains in custody at a London police ‌station, ‌police ​said. Photograph: Andrew Aitchison / In pictures via Getty Images

A senior member ‌of the US army was arrested in Britain on ​suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence, British police said on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man was arrested near ​the city of Gloucester, west England, on Tuesday and ⁠remains in custody at a London police ‌station, ‌police ​said.

He was arrested on suspicion of offences under the UK’s National Security ​Act, which relate to obtaining ‌or disclosing protected information and ​assisting a foreign intelligence service. Police said ⁠the country to ⁠which ​the allegations relate is Russia.

FBI director Kash Patel said: “This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies.”

Brigadier general ‌Sean Stinchon, the ⁠commanding general of the US army’s counter-intelligence command, added: “The alleged conduct of a ‌senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering ​reminder that insider threats ​are real and persistent.” – Reuters