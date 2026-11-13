Live updates: Taoiseach to host informal meeting of EU leaders in Dublin

Main points

European leaders will gather again in Dublin today for an informal meeting of heads of state or government of the EU.

The conflict in Ukraine dominated the European Political Community summit in the Convention Centre on Thursday, which was attended by almost 50 world leaders.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned the summit of Russia’s desire to reshape the security framework of the Continent.

A major security operation remains in place in the capital on Friday morning, with roads around the Convention Centre closed to the public.

Key reads

In pictures: the European Political Community summit

Jack Power: Dublin becomes centre of Ukraine discussions as European leaders meet

Dublin road closures: See full list of disruption

Bobby McDonagh: The traffic chaos is temporary. What happens this week in Dublin could have lasting impact

First European Council meeting happened in Dublin in 1975

A quick history lesson from Taoiseach Micheál Martin as he speaks to the media this morning, via Europe Correspondent Jack Power:

The first European Council - which is a meeting of the EU’s heads of government that sets the big picture political direction for the union - met in Dublin in 1975.

Now, 50 years later, Dublin is hosting an informal European Council summit today, as part of its EU presidency.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (right) welcomes Britain's prime minister Andy Burnham as he arrives at the European Political Community summit at the Convention Centre in Dublin on Thursday. Photo: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Micheál Martin had to greet 50 world leaders individually on Thursday, exuding warmth while respecting cultural and personal differences, writes Frank McNally.

Luckily, the Taoiseach’s repertoire of welcomes was extensive.

In the case of the Icelandic prime minister, for example, and despite her chilly-sounding name – Kristún Frostadóttir – he opted for the continental-style kiss on both cheeks.

But a minute later, when Liechtenstein’s PM Brigitte Hass arrived, there were no kisses – just a double hand clasp and lean-in, no less warm.

With Mark Carney, it was a businesslike, single handshake. And manual contact apart, perhaps surprisingly with a man who came to Dublin bearing the message that Canada was “moving closer to Europe”, there was clear daylight between the Canadian prime minister and Martin at all times.

US and Russia know Ukraine deal impossible without Europe, Taoiseach says

Washington and Moscow both know there can be no peace agreement or settlement ending the war in Ukraine without the input of Europe, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

The terms of any ceasefire would have ramifications for the wider Continent, beyond states in the European Union, Martin told a press conference following the EPC summit in Dublin.

European Council president António Costa echoed these sentiments, saying: “Russia continues to be focused on escalating the war, it has yet to demonstrate it prioritises peace over dominance.”

The idea of strong powers establishing zones of influence over different corners of the world was something that belonged in the “dustbin of history”, Costa said.

Turning to negotiations concerning the Ukraine war, he said the future of European security “cannot be discussed and decided without Europe”.

Read the full report from Political Editor Pat Leahy and Europe Correspondent Jack Power here.

Traffic restrictions

An anti-traffic security barrier along the Luas tracks on Mayor Street as part of the security measures in pace for the European Political Community Summit taking place in Dublin. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photo Agency

Traffic restrictions remain in place in parts of Dublin city.

A security zone around the convention centre will remain in place until Friday evening with no cycling, walking or vehicular access permitted.

North Wall Quay between Guild Street and New Wapping Street will be closed to traffic and pedestrians until Friday evening, with east/west traffic being diverted from approach roads.

A traffic management cordon near the convention centre will be also be in place until Friday evening, involving the closure of Samuel Beckett Bridge and restrictions in the north inner city between Sheriff Street, Amiens Street, East Wall Road and North Wall Quay.

Luas Red Line trams will operate between Tallaght/Saggart and Connolly only on Friday. There will be no trams between Connolly and The Point. Normal Luas Red Line service will resume on Saturday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (right) greeting Canadian prime minister Mark Carney at the European Political Community (EPC) summit at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

On Thursday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed European leaders as well as Canadian prime minister Mark Carney and the heads of international organisations such as Nato and the EU.

The Taoiseach also held a series of bilateral meetings, including with British prime minister Andy Burnham over the course of the day.

No sign of breakthrough in Ukraine talks

There was little sign of a breakthrough in ongoing efforts to reach a peace deal in Ukraine.

After the meeting in Baldonnel, Kushner said the US side had argued for the Europeans to be included in the negotiations. Witkoff said they were working hard on behalf of US president Donald Trump to being an end to the war, but gave no detail on any progress made.

“Our soldiers will come home and I am very thankful to all our negotiators. This is a real result, this is very important,” Zelenskiy said.

He said the American side made progress on talks with Putin on Europeans taking part in future talks.

Taoiseach to host informal meeting of EU leaders

US envoys to Russia Jared Kushner (left) and Steve Witkoff (right) met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel last night. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will host an informal meeting of EU leaders in Dublin on Friday following yesterday’s European Political Community (EPC) summit.

Leaders will discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine, among other issues.

US envoys to Russia Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff flew into Ireland yesterday following a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The envoys met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel last night.