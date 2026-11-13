Man pleads guilty to attempted murder over Stoneybatter slashing attacks

Gardaí on Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, following the attacks in February of 2025. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A man who carried out slashing attacks in Dublin’s Stoneybatter area last year has pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder.

The victims sustained slashing-type neck wounds on the afternoon of February 9th 2025.

Brazilian national Gabrial Fereira Motta Valladares (30), of no fixed abode, was charged with attempting to murder three men on that date on Niall Street, Oxmantown Road and Carnew Street in Dublin 7.

At a brief arraignment at the Central Criminal Court on Friday, Michael Bowman SC with Keith Spencer BL, defending, said psychiatrist Dr Ronan Mullaney had been engaging with the defence and provided a report.

Bowman said a trial date would not be required.

The defence counsel said the three injured parties in the case were present in court.

Jane McGowan BL, prosecuting, informed the judge that Valladares could be arraigned on the first three counts on the indictment.

Addressing the three victims, Judge Karen O’Connor said they were very welcome to the Central Criminal Court.

Valladares, who stood in the dock holding a Bible next to a Portuguese interpreter, then pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of the three men last February.

McGowan informed the court the sentencing matter would take 90 minutes and that some CCTV footage would be played.

The judge directed that three victim impact reports and a prison governor’s report be prepared in advance of the next date.

The judge said the sentence hearing would take place before Judge Paul McDermott and listed it for the last week of term on December 14th at 2pm.

Bowman went on to say that the montage of CCTV footage is 25 minutes in length but that only five or six minutes of it would be played on the next date.

O’Connor also granted legal aid for the preparation of a psychiatric report if required.

Valladares is also charged with assault causing harm to the same three men.

He is further charged with possession of a black scissors, which had a blade or which was sharply pointed at Manor Place in Dublin 7 on the same date.

In addition, the defendant is charged with having a Tactix box-cutter knife, which had a blade or which was sharply pointed, at Murtagh Road in Stoneybatter.

Gardaí, including unarmed officers and detectives supported by Armed Support Units, responded to the incident. Valladares was initially intercepted and detained close to the scene by an unarmed plainclothes garda.