Liverpool parade crash update: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving

Dozens were injured on Monday after a car was driven into crowds of Liverpool fans celebrating the club’s recent Premier League title

A driver who allegedly ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool Football Club‘s Premier League victory parade has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and drug driving.

Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jenny Sims said the force believe the car which struck pedestrians was able to follow an ambulance crew attending to someone suffering a heart attack after a road block was temporarily lifted.

Detective chief superintendent Karen Jaundrill said there were a total of 65 confirmed casualties following the incident on Water Street in the city centre on Monday.

More than 50 people were treated in different hospitals and 11 people remained there on Tuesday in a stable condition.

Ms Sims said: “It is believed the driver of the Ford Galaxy car involved in this incident was able to follow an ambulance onto Water Street after the road block was temporarily lifted so that the ambulance crew could attend to a member of the public who was having a heart attack.”

She added: “There was no intelligence to suggest an incident of this nature would take place.”

Four people remain “very, very ill in hospital” after the incident, the city’s mayor has said.

A 53-year-old man was arrested after the “horror” incident on Water Street - which had been closed to cars due to the victory parade - on Monday evening. Four children were among around 50 people injured. One child was seriously hurt.

Merseyside Police said the suspect, the driver of the car, was British, white, and from the Liverpool area. The incident is not being treated as terrorism.

Footage circulating online appeared to show people in the crowd attempting to get close to the driver of the car, with one managing to open the driver’s car door.

Videos appeared to show the driver close the door before suddenly speeding up and veering into pedestrians on the crowded street.

Liverpool parade ramming: Police and emergency personnel dealing with the injured. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Video clips posted on social media also showed people attempting to chase the car – with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Police officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live today, Liverpool city mayor Steve Rotheram said he was hopeful those seriously injured would “pull through very, very quickly”.

He said the incident in Water Street “will live with those people for all the wrong reasons”.

“There are still four people who are very, very ill in hospital and we are hoping of course that they pull through very, very quickly.”

Prime minister Keir Starmer said: “Scenes of joy turned to utter horror and devastation, and my thoughts and the thoughts of the whole country are with all of those that are affected, those injured, which of course includes children, their families, their friends, the whole community, Liverpool fans everywhere”.

Mr Starmer also said it was a “matter for the police” that they had provided details about the man who was arrested.

Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said four people trapped under the car, including a child, were rescued by firefighters.

At a press conference last night, Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people treated at the scene.

Mr Kitchin said some patients had taken themselves to local hospitals.

Liverpool parade ramming: Injured people helped after incident. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

This morning a police cordon remained in place at the scene, with a police van parked in front of a blue tent on the road and officers stationed along the street.

Empty bottles and cans littered the road and a Liverpool flag was attached to the top of traffic lights.

A survivor of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 said she was knocked to the floor by the car during the incident and does not “want to go out again”.

The woman, who gave her name as Frankie (24): “I was at the Manchester Arena incident. I don’t want to go out again.

“The side of the car went into me and I fell to the floor. It’s all a blur.”

Liverpool parade: Police and emergency personnel dealing with incident on Water Street. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Daniel Jones (28) said police restrained people who were “smashing” the car.

“They were ripping the register plate off,” he said. “The back window was broken when the (driver) was still in it.”

Liverpool FC said the club was in “contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident,” a post on X read.

“We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.” - Additional reporting PA