UK police arrest man for arson after fire at PM Starmer’s house

Police forensics officers with a sniffer dog are seen near the home of UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Monday in London, England. Photograph: Leon Neal/ Getty Images

British police said on Tuesday they have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of arson after counter-terrorism officers launched an investigation into three fires, including one at a property owned by prime minister Keir Starmer.

Police were called to reports of a fire in the early hours of Monday morning at the property in Kentish Town, Camden, north London, which is the area Mr Starmer represents in parliament.

The man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in connection with the fire and two further incidents, police said.

They are investigating whether a vehicle fire in the same district on May 8th and a fire at the entrance of a property in a nearby area on May 11th are linked to the incident on Monday.

The man, arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, remains in custody, police said.

Officers from London’s Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command were leading the investigation due to the property’s connections with a high-profile public figure, police said.

Mr Starmer lived in the house on a quiet street with his family before he moved into Number 10 Downing Street when he became prime minister last July. -Reuters