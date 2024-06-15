Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, watched the spectacle of the trooping the colour ceremony from the windows of a major general’s office, along with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in her first public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis.

Kate, who wore white with navy details, was seen earlier smiling and talking to her children, who were dressed in navy and white, in their carriage before they arrived at Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall. The Princess of Wales, who is the regiment’s colonel, also wore an Irish Guards regimental brooch. They were cheered by crowds in the Mall as they left Buckingham Palace.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were riding in a carriage in their royal procession ahead of the Princess of Wales.

Kate was photographed before that arriving at Buckingham Palace by car before the parade.

READ MORE

Before the event, Kate said in a statement: “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s birthday parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

Kate Middleton rides the Glass State Coach during the King's birthday parade. Photograph: Benjamin Cremal/AFP/Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, walks with her children George Charlotte of and Prince Louis. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

The Princess of Wales said she was making “good progress” but “there are good days and bad days”. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.” She said that her treatment will continue “for a few more months”.

[ Maureen Dowd: Will the Rotters keep hounding Kate? ]

A Buckingham Palace official said: “His Majesty is delighted that the princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events and is much looking forward to all elements of the day.”

The celebration has been held on the sovereign’s birthday for more than 260 years. At the event, Number 9 Company, Irish guards, a regiment Kate represents as colonel, will be trooping the king’s colour.

King Charles during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Members of the UK's Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the King's birthday parade. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

In a letter read to the regiment last week, the Princess of Wales, who is undergoing chemotherapy, wrote to the Irish guards to apologise for being unable to take the salute and wished them luck. Lt Gen James Bucknall will take the salute on her behalf.

The king, who is also undergoing treatment for cancer, will not ride on horseback during the ceremony, but will instead review the parade from an Ascot landau carriage. He attended his first trooping at the age of three, riding in a carriage with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

More than 1,250 soldiers and hundreds of Guardsmen assembled on the parade ground to be inspected by the king from his carriage with Camilla, who is colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and accompanied by the mounted royal colonels.

The stands overlooking the parade ground were filled with about 8,000 family members and partners of the guardsmen and officers on parade.