Counter-protesters arrested during pro-Palestinian demonstration in London

Counter-protesters and police clash in Parliament Square in central London during a pro-Palestinian protest march. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Dozens of counter-protesters have been arrested as hundreds of thousands of people took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central London.

A total of 82 people were arrested in Tachbrook Street, Pimlico, to “prevent a breach of the peace” as the march passed through the capital.

Police said those arrested were part of a “large group” of counter-protesters who had “tried to reach the main protest march”.

Reports suggested that some people were detained and prevented from leaving the nearby White Swan pub with a heavy police presence outside, including officers on horseback.

READ MORE

A further 10 arrests were made throughout the day for offences including possession of offensive weapons, affray and possession of drugs, police said.

Counter-protesters had earlier clashed with police near the Cenotaph, in advance of a service to mark Armistice Day.

Scuffles broke out as police attempted to stop a crowd of people carrying St George’s flags marching along Embankment towards Whitehall, where the Cenotaph is located, shortly after 10am.

The group, which had been chanting “England ’til I die” pushed through the police barrier, with some shouting “let’s have them” as officers hit out with batons.

Further clashes with police took place in Chinatown with counter-protesters chanting: “You’re not English any more” towards officers.

Police managed to disperse the crowd, splitting them into two smaller groups which were seen running in the direction of Piccadilly Circus.

A group of about 100 people were later held near Westminster Bridge under police powers to prevent a disturbance.

An Armistice Day service took place at the Cenotaph on Whitehall at 11am, which passed off peacefully with a two-minute silence being observed.

The Met Police posted on X, formerly Twitter: “While the two minutes’ silence was marked respectfully and without incident on Whitehall, officers have faced aggression from counter-protesters who are in the area in significant numbers.”

The force added: “Officers have prevented those not involved in getting on to Whitehall so it can take place without disruption, as we committed.

“They have faced unacceptable violence, including people throwing missiles and a metal barrier.

“Anyone genuinely wishing to observe the event could do so from behind barriers on the pavement which is open along one entire side of Whitehall. Officers’ efforts are on keeping the road itself clear around the Cenotaph.”

The force added that it “will use all the powers and tactics available to us to prevent” the counter-protesters from confronting the main march.

Tommy Robinson, founder and former leader of the far-right English Defence League, was seen among the crowds of counter-protesters.

Thousands of people began marching from Park Lane near Hyde Park shortly before 1pm as part of the pro-Palestinian demonstration.

The route will take them to the US embassy in Vauxhall, south of the Thames.

Chants of “free Palestine” and “ceasefire now” could be heard as the protesters set off.

A Palestinian flag was wrapped around a first World War Memorial near London’s Wellington Arch.

The statue commemorating those in the Machine Gun Corps was seen with the flag hanging from its waist.

Protesters were later seen climbing the statue, with one holding a megaphone and shouting: “Free, free Palestine”.

Hundreds gathered around the Wellington Arch as the pro-Palestine march filed past and there was a heavy police presence in the area.

On the eve of the mass protest, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement: “It is because of those who fought for this country and for the freedom we cherish that those who wish to protest can do so, but they must do so respectfully and peacefully.

“Remembrance weekend is sacred for us all and should be a moment of unity, of our shared British values and of solemn reflection.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman remains under pressure from all sides after accusing the police of bias when they resisted pressure to ban the pro-Palestinian march.

After her comments were widely criticised and sparked calls for Mr Sunak to sack her, Mrs Braverman on Friday expressed her “full backing” for the Metropolitan Police at a meeting with Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

On Saturday, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf called for Mrs Braverman to resign after violence broke out in advance of the march.

He posted on X: “The far-right has been emboldened by the Home Secretary. She has spent her week fanning the flames of division. They are now attacking the Police on Armistice Day. The Home Secretary’s position is untenable. She must resign.”

And London Mayor Sadiq Khan pinned the blame of the violence on the Home Secretary’s comments.

He posted on X: “The scenes of disorder we witnessed by the far-right at the Cenotaph are a direct result of the Home Secretary’s words. The police’s job has been made much harder.

“The Met have my full support to take action against anyone found spreading hate and breaking the law.” - PA