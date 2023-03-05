British government in talks with DUP over Windsor Framework’s Stormont brake

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said 'technical talks' were ongoing with the DUP and other parties over the issue. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty

The British government is in talks with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) over the operation of the proposed Stormont “brake” on European Union law in Northern Ireland, a key aspect of the Windsor Framework deal announced by Britain and the EU last week.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said “technical talks” were ongoing with the DUP and other parties over the issue. He said the unionist party is split on the issue of the Windsor Framework, which the DUP is currently studying before deciding if it can support it and end its boycott of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“There are a range of views within the DUP. They’ve asked for clarification in a number of areas,” he told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday show on Sky News.

Mr Heaton-Harris, who was part of the British negotiating team that reached the Windsor Framework agreement with the European Commission last week to overwrite the Northern Ireland Protocol, insisted the Stormont brake is a “proper veto” that gives the British government power to stop EU law applying in Northern Ireland if it believes legal changes could have a “significant” impact on life and the economy there.

“[Britain also] can’t be using a veto trivially,” he said.

The brake would give Stormont assembly members the power to raise concerns with the British government over aspects of EU law as they apply in Northern Ireland, which continues to operate under EU single market rules.

More than 30 assembly members from two parties could approach the British government with a concern. The British government would then apply a “brake” on the law, while a joint committee with the EU assessed if it met enough criteria for it to be permanently disapplied.

The British government is delaying a vote on the Windsor Framework in the House of Commons to give parties such as the DUP time to study it and form a unified public view. Mr Heaton-Harris suggested the vote is still “some time” away. He said he has learned as Northern Ireland Secretary not to set time frames on parties in the North.

Michelle O’Neill, the Sinn Féin First Minister designate, said her party also has some concerns around the Windsor Framework but that the Assembly should first be restored and any issues can be addressed there.