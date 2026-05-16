Israel says it has killed Hamas military chief in targeted strike on Gaza

The site of an Israeli air strike in the suburbs of the coastal city of Tyre in southern Lebanon on Saturday. Photograph: Kawnat Haju/AFP via Getty Images

Israel said it has killed the Hamas military chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad in a targeted strike in Gaza on Friday.

Israeli forces have continued to carry out strikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday, following a strike on Friday that killed at least six people, including three paramedics working at a health centre. The killings came just hours after Israeli envoys agreed an extended ceasefire with the Lebanese government.

In a further sign that the region could be on the brink of a possible return to full-scale war, reports in the US and Israeli press said US president Donald Trump had been briefed on his military options in Iran, should he decide to break a five-week-old truce and resume strikes in the hope of forcing concessions at the negotiating table.

Lebanon’s state-run media reported that at least five villages in the south of the country had been hit by strikes, and the Israeli military confirmed on Saturday that it was targeting what it said was “Hizbullah infrastructure” in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities said that an air strike on Friday had hit a clinic run by the Hizbullah-linked Islamic Health Committee, killing six people, three of them paramedics. An Israeli military statement said it had killed Hizbullah militants preparing to fire rockets at its troops in southern Lebanon.

The new strikes, which triggered a fresh exodus of civilians from the south, came hours after envoys from Israel and Lebanon completed a round of talks in Washington, with an agreement to extend a month-long partly observed ceasefire for a further 45 days, and to establish a US-supervised security mechanism between their armies.

Hizbullah, however, has denounced the talks, while Israel has only partly observed the ceasefire ordered by Trump on April 17th, restricting attacks on Beirut and northern Lebanon in general while focusing its military operations in the south, where its troops have clashed with Hizbullah fighters.

Israel has also kept up operations in Gaza against Hamas, confirming on Saturday that it had killed Haddad, the latest acting Hamas military chief to die in Gaza, and the last surviving Hamas senior official suspected of planning the attack on southern Israel in October 2023, which killed 1,200 people and ignited the latest Gaza war

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Israel has accused Hamas of violating the fragile eight-month-old ceasefire in Gaza by refusing to disarm. For its part, Hamas has blamed Israel for failing to abide by the first phase of the truce, continuing air strikes and stealthily moving the agreed demarcation line between the two forces westwards into Hamas-controlled parts of Gaza.

In recent days, the Israeli media has been predicting a return to full-scale war across the region, as truces fray amid scant diplomatic progress. As Trump returned to the US from a visit to China on Friday, the New York Times reported that he had been briefed on US options for returning to the offensive in Iran, but that he had yet to make a decision.

Pakistani-led mediation has failed to bring diplomatic progress in more than a month since Islamabad brokered a ceasefire in the Iran war, with the negotiating positions of the US and Iran still far apart. – The Guardian