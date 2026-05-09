Iranian minister accuses US of ‘reckless military adventure’

Main Points

Iran’s foreign minister has accused Washington of “a reckless military adventure” and of undermining diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran war

Comments came after the US said it had fired on two Iranian-flagged oil tankers on Friday

Binyamin Netanyahu insists he has “full co-ordination” with Donald Trump amid reports of tensions

Large oil slick is spreading in the Gulf off Kharg Island, Iran’s primary crude oil export terminal

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Large oil slick spreads in the Gulf

A large oil slick is spreading in the Gulf off Kharg Island, Iran’s primary crude oil export terminal, satellite images show, raising concerns about the state of Iranian oil infrastructure straining under a US-imposed naval blockade.

The apparent spill, located off the western coast of the island, had spread over an area of more than 52sq km, according to an estimate by Orbital EOS, a global oil spill monitoring service. More than 3,000 barrels of oil may have been released, Orbital EOS said.

The cause of the spill was unclear. Iranian oil and gas infrastructure has been under strain because of the US blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway into the Gulf through which 20 to 25 per cent of the world’s seaborne oil normally passes.

The Iranian government has also restricted ship traffic through the strait as talks on reopening the passage stall. Vessels and facilities have sustained damage in US and Israeli attacks, making them vulnerable to spills.

That has left tankers stranded, constraining exports and causing Iran to rapidly run out of places to store its oil, raising concerns of possible leaks or other mishaps at the Kharg Island hub. – New York Times

Tensions emerge in Netanyahu-Trump alliance

Binyamin Netanyahu interrupted an uncharacteristically long silence over the Iran conflict this week with a video commentary insisting he had “full co-ordination” with Donald Trump, with whom he spoke “almost daily”.

The insistence that all was rosy in the US-Israeli relationship followed weeks of reports in the domestic press that Israel was no longer being consulted over the Iran conflict, and even less over Pakistani-brokered peace talks.

Such is the scepticism over Netanyahu’s trustworthiness among the general public and independent press that the immediate reaction among observers to his video statement was speculation that the reality could be even worse than they had imagined.

“He is doing so much talking about how great the relationship is that it makes me rather concerned about how much tension there is,” said Dahlia Scheindlin, an American-Israeli political consultant and pollster. “I wouldn’t be surprised, as the war is clearly going very poorly from all perspectives related to the original goals.”

The US president and the Israeli prime minister have long presented mirror images of each other. They have both pioneered populist methods to dominate domestic politics, cutting away at the constitutional underpinning of the very systems that brought them to power, with little regard for past norms or constraints.

Since February 28th, when they brought the Gulf to a standstill with a devastating US-Israeli assault on Iran, they have bound their fate together so tightly that it will be very hard for either of them to unstick themselves from its legacy.

According to multiple reports, US intelligence and military officials stressed the risk that Iran could attack US allies in the Gulf and close the strait of Hormuz. But Netanyahu – and US administration hawks including the defence secretary, Pete Hegseth – prevailed, arguing that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were overrated and would not have the strength to hit back.

US president Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in December 2025. Photograph: Tierney L. Cross/The New York Times

They were proved wrong on every count. The Iranian people did not rise up, the regime did not fall, the Kurds did not attack from the northwest and the Revolutionary Guards were able to inflict withering damage on US bases and Gulf monarchies, close the Hormuz strait and trigger a global economic crisis.

The president stopped mentioning Israel and Netanyahu in his relentlessly upbeat public statements about the war. When US negotiators started talking to their Iranian counterparts and Pakistani mediators in the run-up to a ceasefire announcement on April 8th, Israel was left out of the loop. Israeli officials complained to the press that they had to use their intelligence assets to try to find out what was going on.

There are varying accounts of what is on the table in the peace talks, but there has been no mention of Iran’s missile arsenal or its use of regional proxies, both of which are Israeli priorities.

When Trump did mention Netanyahu, it was mostly to tell him off. After Israel bombed Iran’s South Pars gasfield, for example, Trump said he had told Netanyahu “not to do that”.

“On occasion, he’ll do something, and if I don’t like it ... we’re not doing that any more,” the president said.

When the ceasefire was agreed, Trump initially sided with Netanyahu’s interpretation that Lebanon was excluded and then, with the truce in jeopardy, swiftly reversed himself and made Israel follow suit.

“Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!” he said in a social media post on April 17th, in an unprecedented public rebuke to Netanyahu.

Since this nadir, Israeli government officials have been briefing reporters that the ceasefire cannot last and that a return to hostilities was inevitable. Last weekend, there was a flurry of reporting in Israeli newspapers that intensive US-Israeli military co-ordination had resumed at their earlier tempo, in anticipation of further joint strikes.

Those strikes have yet to materialise, however, and the Trump administration has sought to downplay the significance of recent exchanges of fire around the strait of Hormuz. – Guardian

Iran accuses US of ‘reckless military adventure’

Iran’s foreign minister has accused Washington of “a reckless military adventure” and of undermining diplomatic efforts to end the war.

The comments came after the United States said it had fired on two Iranian-flagged oil tankers Friday, as US Central Command said it had disabled the two tankers as they tried to reach an Iranian port.

On Friday, the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, questioned in a social media post whether the US strikes were a “crude pressure tactic”.

He added: “Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure.”

The latest strikes came a day after the US military and Iran exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz – fighting that the Iranian military said was triggered by an earlier US attack on another Iranian tanker.

They also came as Iranian officials have said the United States and Iran are debating a one-page US proposal for the sides to reopen the strait and cease hostilities for 30 days as they negotiate a comprehensive deal to end the war.

Despite the exchanges of fire in recent days, both president Donald Trump and Iran’s foreign ministry have insisted that their month-long ceasefire was holding.

A key hurdle to any agreement was the US demand for advance commitments on the fate of Iran’s nuclear programme and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, three senior Iranian officials said. – New York Times