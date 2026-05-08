Aer Lingus CEO says it has enough fuel for summer flights

Aer Lingus says it will have enough fuel for its summer services. Photograph: Alan Betson

Aer Lingus says it will have enough fuel for the summer but is reviewing costs after losses almost doubled to €103 million in the first three months of this year.

Fears of jet fuel shortages have been growing after some airlines axed services following the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, which squeezed global oil supplies.

Aer Lingus chief executive, Lynne Embleton, confirmed on Friday that the Irish carrier was confident it would have enough fuel to operate its summer schedule.

However, she cautioned that the airline was not immune to the impact of sharp rises in fuel prices, which contributed to losses of €103 million the three months to the end of March.

“In the context of a potentially longer-term change in fuel prices and a more uncertain global environment, we are actively reviewing our cost base and our schedule beyond the summer to ensure that we operate as efficiently as possible and are positioned well for the future,” said Embleton.

Aer Lingus also blamed increased carbon costs, rising competition on transatlantic services and one-off charges related to the closure of its Manchester base for the shortfall, which was almost twice the €55 million loss it reported for the same period in 2025.

The first quarter of the year is typically Aer Lingus’s weakest.

However, the airline grew passenger numbers by 1.1 per cent over the three months and launched new services including Dublin to Cancún in Mexico and Turin in Italy, and Cork to Geneva and Prague.