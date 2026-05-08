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Iran accused ‌the United States of violating a ceasefire ‌by targeting two ships at the ​Strait of Hormuz and attacking civilian areas, the country’s top joint military command ​said late on Thursday.

The ‌US military said it carried ‌out retaliatory strikes on Iran on ​Thursday.

‌US president Donald Trump​ told ABC News ​that ‌the ​ceasefire ⁠with Iran ​remained ​in ‌place despite new ​strikes.

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Trump insists ceasefire still in effect

Even after the United States and Iran exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, President Donald Trump insisted the ceasefire was still in effect and dismissed the Iranian attacks as a mere “trifle.”

“They trifled with us today,” Trump told reporters as he made an unannounced visit to the site of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool in Washington, which he is renovating. He was visiting shortly after the US military confirmed the strikes on Iranian military sites. “We blew them away. They trifled – I call that a trifle.”

The president then asserted that the world would know when the United States considered the ceasefire over.

“​If there’s no ceasefire​, you’re not going to have to know,” he added. “You’re just going to have to look at one ​big glow​ coming out of Iran​. And they better sign their agreement fast.”

He was referring to the deal made in a one-page proposal from the United States that would have both sides reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end fighting for 30 days while they work on a comprehensive deal.

Trump’s effort to minimise the outbreak of violence Thursday comes as he tries to keep a lid on the most serious crisis of his presidency – a war in Iran that has lasted longer than he predicted and has caused growing political problems at home.

Asked whether Iran has responded to the one-page proposal, Trump said that it was “more than a one-page offer,” and provided an overview about the agreement’s sticking points.

“It’s an offer that basically said they will not have nuclear weapons​,” he said​. “They’re going to hand us the nuclear dust and many other things that we want​.” When asked whether they had agreed to that, he said yes, but added, “​when​ they agree, it doesn’t mean much, because the next day they forget.​” – New York Times

US strikes military targets in Iran after Navy destroyers attacked

The US struck military targets in Iran overnight after the country fired on three Navy destroyers sailing in the Strait of Hormuz, an escalation that threatened to fracture a fragile ceasefire and reignite hostilities even as the two sides say they are discussing an end to the war.

Iran’s assault on three US warships involved “multiple missiles, drones and small boats,” according to a US Central Command statement on Thursday evening, US time, which added that “no US assets were struck”.

American forces responded by eliminating “inbound threats” and targeting Iranian missile and drone launch sites, command and control locations and intelligence facilities that were deemed “responsible for attacking US forces”, it said.

The latest clash heightens tensions in the region as the US attempts to exit a war now in its third month. The Trump administration has been waiting for Iran to respond to its proposal to reopen the strait and end the conflict, which has killed thousands of people and triggered a global energy crisis.

“Just like we knocked them out again today, we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!” President Donald Trump said in a social media post.

Iran’s leaders have not yet indicated whether they will accept the terms of the offer, though they have shown little sign of yielding on their nuclear program or accepting a moratorium on enriching uranium – both top US demands.

In a bid to ease the crisis, the US president had announced “Project Freedom”, an initiative to help ships transit the strait, before abruptly suspending it. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have lifted restrictions on the US military’s ability to use regional bases, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, a move that could allow the Trump administration to restart the effort to ease traffic through the strait.

A Central Command official referred questions about the reporting on the bases to the Saudi and Kuwaiti governments. Asked whether Project Freedom would be restarted, the official declined to speculate. The Kuwaiti and Saudi embassies did not respond to requests for comment. – Bloomberg