Israeli court extends detention of two activists arrested aboard Gaza-bound flotilla

Thiago Avila, a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, on Sunday. Photograph: Shutterstock/EPA

An Israeli court has extended by two ‌days the detention of two activists arrested aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla that was intercepted by Israeli forces ‌in international waters near Greece, their lawyer said on Sunday.

Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national, and Brazilian ​Thiago Avila were detained by Israeli authorities late on Wednesday and taken to Israel, while more than 100 other pro-Palestinian activists aboard the boats were taken to the Greek island of Crete.

The governments ​of Spain and Brazil issued a joint statement on Friday calling their detention illegal.

The activists were ⁠part of a second Global Sumud flotilla, launched in an attempt to ‌break ‌Israel’s ​blockade of Gaza by delivering humanitarian assistance. The ships had set sail from Barcelona on April 12th.

Israeli authorities requested a four-day ⁠extension of their arrest on ​suspicion of offences that include assisting ​the enemy during wartime, contact with a foreign agent, membership in and providing services to ‌a terrorist organisation, and the ​transfer of property for a terrorist organisation, said rights group Adalah, which is assisting ⁠in the activists’ defence.

Hadeel Abu ⁠Salih, the men’s ​attorney, said the two deny the allegations. Their arrest was unlawful due to a lack of jurisdiction, she told Reuters at the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court after the hearing, adding that the mission was meant to provide aid to civilians in Gaza, not to any militant group.

Saif Abu Keshek arrives to attend his trial for a remand extension at Ashkelon Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon, Israel, on Sunday. Photograph: Abir Sultan/EPA

Abu Salih said Abu Keshek and Avila were subjected to violence en ‌route to Israel and ⁠kept handcuffed and blindfolded until Thursday morning.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel’s foreign ministry had on Thursday ‌called the flotilla organisers “professional provocateurs”. “Israel will not allow the breach of the lawful naval blockade on ​Gaza,” it said.

Spokespeople for the Israeli court and the ​Shin Bet domestic security service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.