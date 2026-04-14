Oil prices ease despite US blockade of Iran ports; Pakistan proposes new round of talks

Main Points

The US has begun a blockade of Iranian ports, deepening the global economic impact from the Middle East crisis

Hopes for dialogue to end the war provided some relief to oil markets where ‌benchmark prices fell below $100 on Tuesday

US president Donald Trump is facing accusations of blasphemy after posting an AI image of himself as a Christ-like figure

Pope Leo XIV has vowed to keep speaking out against the US-Israeli war on Iran, hours after Trump criticised the pontiff

Key Reads

Analysis: Why does Donald Trump want to enforce a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz?

Pope Leo vows to continue Iran war critiques after Trump attacks

Iran approaches European countries for support

In a move designed to increase pressure on the US to make compromises in its conflict with his country, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has been briefing European capitals on the nature of the offer Iran had been willing to make about its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and future stewardship of the strait of Hormuz during the weekend talks in Islamabad.

After the inconclusive talks, Araghchi held phone briefings with the French and German foreign ministers, Jean-Noël Barrot and Johann Wadephul, as well as the Saudi, Omani and Qatari foreign ministers. It is understood he stressed that Iran did not regard the Pakistan-led process as exhausted, even after 21 hours of intensive talks.

Europe has been sidelined on Iran by Donald Trump for more than a year, as the US president focused on working with Israel, while Tehran has largely dismissed European governments, seeing them as backers of America.

But the signs of the deepening transatlantic split, and the intense pressure being applied to European economies, has led Iran to review its stance on Europe as a potential lever on Trump.

Pakistan proposes new round of talks

Pakistan has reportedly proposed hosting a second round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad in the coming days, before the end of the ceasefire, the Associated Press has reported.

Pakistani officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the proposal would depend on whether the parties request a different location.

One of the officials said that, despite ending without an agreement, the first talks were part of an ongoing diplomatic process rather than a one-off effort.

The White House did not immediately respond directly to queries about whether new talks were being weighed.

“President Trump, Vice President Vance and the negotiating team have made the US red lines very clear. The Iranians desperation for a deal will only increase with President Trump’s highly effective Naval blockade now in effect,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Later, Trump said Iran had reached out to his administration. “We’ve been called this morning by the right people, and they want to work a deal,” he told reporters at the White House, without elaborating.

The president repeated claims that negotiations had failed due to Iran’s insistence on maintaining a nuclear programme. Trump said any deal would require Iran to abandon such ambitions.

JD Vance, who led the US delegation in the first round of talks, left the next step to Tehran. “We did make some progress in the negotiation,” he said in a Monday interview on Fox News, adding that the talks helped clarify red lines.

Asked about another meeting, Vance said the question was “best put to the Iranians, because the ball really is in their court.”

The New York Times, citing people familiar with the talks, reported, that the US proposed a 20-year suspension of nuclear activity, while Iran countered with a plan to halt it for up to five years, similar to an offer made in February.

Iran blamed the collapse of talks over the weekend on the US, but left the door open for more negotiations. - AP/New York Times

Hizbullah says it will not abide by agreements from Lebanon-Israel talks

Hizbullah will not abide by any agreements that may result from direct Lebanon-Israel talks in the US, negotiations it firmly opposes, a senior official with the Lebanese militant group has said.

Wafiq Safa, a high-ranking member of Hizbullah’s political council, spoke on the eve of talks expected in Washington between Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the US.

It will be the first time in decades that envoys from Lebanon and Israel, which do not have diplomatic relations, meet face-to-face in direct talks.

Firefighters search a building for survivors minutes after an Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh, Lebanon. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

“As for the outcomes of this negotiation between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy, we are not interested in or concerned with them at all,” Safa told the Associated Press.

Separately, the leader of Hizbullah urged Lebanon to pull out of the talks with Israel. Naim Kassem spoke in a televised address on the eve of the scheduled meeting.

The latest round of fighting was sparked by Hizbullah firing rockets into northern Israel on March 2nd, after the US and Israel attacked Iran.

At least 2,055 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, the health ministry says, among them 252 women, 165 children and 87 medical workers. More than 6,500 others were wounded and a million people have been displaced.

Lebanon’s government – which says it is committed to disarming Hizbullah – had called for direct talks early on in the war. Last week, Israel announced its approval of talks. - Guardian

Oil prices ease despite US blockade of Iran ports

Fuel prices are displayed on a sign as customers fill their vehicles in Miami, Florida. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The US military has begun a blockade of Iran’s ports, angering Tehran and adding uncertainty around the crucial waterway, although hopes for dialogue to end the war provided some relief to oil markets where ‌benchmark prices fell below $100 on Tuesday.

After a breakdown of weekend talks in Islamabad between the two adversaries, a US official said there was continued engagement and forward motion on trying to get to an agreement. Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also said efforts were still ​under way to resolve the conflict.

US president Donald Trump said Iran had been in touch on Monday and wanted to make a deal but that he would not sanction any agreement allowing Tehran to have a nuclear weapon.

Since the United States and Israel began the war on February 28th, Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels except its own, saying passage would be permitted only under Iranian control and subject to a fee.

The fallout has been widespread, since nearly a fifth of the world’s ​oil and gas supplies flowed through the narrow waterway before the start of the conflict.

Trump has said Washington would block Iranian vessels and any ships that paid such tolls and that any Iranian “fast-attack” ships that went near the blockade would be eliminated.

Tehran has threatened to hit naval ⁠ships going through the strait and to retaliate against its Gulf neighbours’ ports.

Shipping data on LSEG showed Chinese-owned oil-and-chemicals tanker Rich Starry passed through the strait on Tuesday - the first since the ‌US ‌blockade ​began at 2pm Irish time on Monday.

The vessel, which departed Sharjah anchorage off the coast of Dubai on Monday heading for China, had earlier turned back minutes after approaching the strait.

The US blockade has further clouded the outlook for global energy security and the supply of a vast array of goods that relies on ⁠petroleum, and has little, if any, international backing. Natp allies including Britain and France said they ​would not be drawn into the conflict by taking part in the blockade, stressing instead the need to ​reopen the waterway. - Reuters